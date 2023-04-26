The face of energy is changing, perhaps more rapidly than any other of the world’s major industries.

While oil and gas firms might be unsure of their futures, those specialising in renewables are expected to continue growing.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 fastest-growing energy companies in the APAC region, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. They are ranked by their compound growth rate (CGR) over a three-year period.

1. ENN Natural Gas Co, Ltd

Industry: Gas utilities

CGR: 104.2%

ENN Natural Gas was founded in 1992 as ENN Ecological Holdings and has become one of the largest private energy companies in China.

The firm operates more than 250 city gas projects across the country and runs the first large-scale private liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in China, based in Zhoushan.

Business extends across the entire natural gas value chain, including distribution, trading, storage and transportation, production and engineering.

In 2021, ENN’s total natural gas sales volume was 37.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) accounting for approximately 10% of China’s total natural gas consumption.

2. Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd

Industry: Coal and consumable fuels

CGR: 38.6%

In collaboration with its subsidiary companies, Shaanxi Coal Industry mines, produces, washes, processes and sells coal, both in China and across the globe.