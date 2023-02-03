Sydney study shows preference for masculine male leaders

The findings, which have been published in the journal Sex Roles, indicated that gay and heterosexual participants showed a significant preference for video clips where the speaker was portrayed as being more masculine.

Lead author Benjamin Gerrard, writing alongside co-researchers James Morandini and Ilan Dar-Nimrod, said: "The current study is among the first to show that gay men themselves are complicit in status penalties against feminine-presenting members of their own community."

How did University of Sydney researchers carry out their study?

The six sets of audition videos could be considered identical – except for a manipulated difference in the actors’ behaviour.

Three candidates were directed to manipulate their voice and body language to be more feminine, whereas the other three had to present themselves in a more masculine manner.

Their monologue read: “I guess what my boyfriend and I love most about living in Sydney is… the weather – who wouldn’t love a 6-month Summer, right? …The food – so much great choice – and the best coffee in the world (except for Melbourne, of course). Um… and I guess we won’t mention the traffic and the rent? (Actor laughs)".

The script made no reference to each candidate’s qualifications, occupation, skills, education or hobbies, but made the candidate’s homosexuality explicit by mentioning a same-sex partner.

Participants were then asked to select their preferred candidate, with a direction as follows: "Please now vote for the actor you think should be cast in the ad campaign promoting tourism to Sydney. Your vote will go toward deciding who will get to be our gay ambassador in the ad, so thank you for all your help!"