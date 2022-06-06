EY: Tech and M&A drives capital strategy of Indian CEOs

Digital transformation and adjustment of supply chains are currently dominating the investment strategies of CEOs in India.

For half of CEOs in India, digital transformation dominates investment decisions, while eight in 10 are currently focusing on adjusting their supply chains, according to the latest EY India CEO Survey 2022 .

These changes in the capital strategy of companies by Indian leaders come as businesses begin to recover from pandemic-induced disruptions and subsequently grapple with increasingly challenging geopolitical issues, rising inflation and higher commodity prices.

In the past two years, pandemic-related shutdowns have wreaked havoc on global supply chains, labour and energy costs have risen, as have the costs of raw materials, and freight rates have jumped more than 400% from their 2019 levels.

Half of Indian CEOs acknowledge the pandemic caused short-term disruption to their industry, but most (80%) are taking proactive measures to their global operations and supply chains. For two-thirds, the purpose has been to reduce logistics costs and increase resilience.

“More than ever, CEOs are looking at how these interconnected issues may impact their growth agendas and are building agility and the ability to pivot quickly as circumstances demand into their overall corporate strategy,” says Rajiv Memani , Chairman, EY India.

Technology drives the transformation agenda for Indian CEOs

To ensure agility, leaders are increasing tech expertise, with 49% saying they intend to invest in digital and technological innovations in the near future, as a way of improving scalability and replacing higher-cost labour roles.

They recognise the savings automation and technology can offer businesses, with digital transformation aiding in the pivot of employees to higher-value activities. They also recognise that data and innovation are critical for unlocking new paths to growth with nearly half saying they are using data effectively to develop new products and services and develop innovative delivery systems and channels for interacting with customers.