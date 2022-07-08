Daniel Weise of BCG on new supply chain and procurement book

BC: You talked about black swan events and grey rhinos at BizClik Media Group’s recent Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE show – tell us more?

DW: ‘Grey rhino’ is the expression coined by business writer Michele Wucker to describe a highly probable, highly predictable, high-impact event. She came up with this idea as a contrast to Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s ‘black swan’: a random, highly improbable event. So often, business leaders rush to identify an unusual event, such as a pandemic, as a black swan event. They do so to explain away their failure to anticipate and prepare for the event and its negative impact on the company. But really, a pandemic or a tsunami or a cybersecurity breach or a product failure—these are all predictable. In other words, they are all grey rhinos.

So, how can you best prepare for them? There are three things we think CEOs can do. First, they need to develop a deep knowledge of their supply chains: not only understanding where their suppliers are located and what they are producing but also forging better links with the suppliers of their suppliers—all the way back to the start of the chain. Second, they need to gather intelligence from suppliers who are a precious source of news about competitors’ current and future products, information about up-to-the-minute trends, and the latest thinking on faster, better, and safer ways to source and make products. And third, they need to understand that the next crisis is not an ‘if’ but a ‘when’.

BC: Most people would think that suppliers and procurement are primarily the concern of the CPO. But, in your book, you say that it should be a CEO issue. Why do you think so?

DW: Even in the best of times, CEOs all too often fail to fulfill the lofty ambitions that they set for themselves when they took the top job. The urgent gets in the way of the important, short-term firefighting trumps long-term thinking. But since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEOs have been experiencing the worst of times. Amid all the turmoil, they have still been expected to do the seemingly impossible: cut costs while improving the quality of their companies’ goods and services and while making their businesses faster, more innovative, and more sustainable.

It is my and my co-authors’ view that out of all the different business functions, only the procurement function can help CEOs on all of these dimensions. Its role managing suppliers means that it holds the keys to the engine that really drives the company and its future. Very simply, this is why it is a CEO issue.

BC: One of your key points is that the job of procurement is more than just reducing costs. So, how else can procurement contribute to the growth of their company?

DW: Yes – in fact, this is the key point we make in the book. In most companies, CEOs instruct the procurement team to focus on purchasing goods and services from suppliers at the lowest price. But this limited instruction means that they routinely fail to capitalise on the team’s phenomenal potential to contribute to a company’s profitable growth.

By virtue of the fact that it owns the corporate relationship with suppliers, the procurement team not only controls more than half of a company’s costs (and therefore the levers for reducing costs), it also: determines the quality and sustainability of a company’s products and services; affects the speed of a company’s operations; influences a company’s capacity to innovate; and possesses the capacity to protect a company from as-yet-unknown risks in the supply chain.

As we explain in the book, one way that CEOs can capitalise on the potential of the procurement team is to give it ownership or co-ownership of the entire product life cycle – from concept development through the end of production. When they do this, they can significantly lower costs and ensure that the company benefits from the accumulated knowledge and expertise of suppliers in a way that generates value across the five other mission-critical sources of competitive advantage I referred to earlier.

BC: What do you foresee as the biggest challenges facing CEOs in the next two years?

DW. I would say there are three main challenges – and, in each case, suppliers and the procurement function can, and should, play a key role in helping CEOs tackle them.

One is inflation: this is spiraling out of control. The procurement team can help contain costs by working closely with suppliers. We recommend what we call the 360o program: a company demands their top suppliers make an upfront commitment to double savings in return for a wraparound package of business support (hence the 360o name).

A second challenge is supply chain risk. The supply of some goods, such as semiconductors, shows no signs of getting back to normal anytime soon. The procurement team can help source emergency supplies and build resilient supply chains for the future.

A third challenge is meeting increasingly tough environmental, societal and governance (ESG) standards. The procurement team can help the company do this – and become sustainable – because suppliers often make the most flagrant breaches of the rules.

BC: How can having deeper insight into suppliers make a business more sustainable and, therefore, more successful?

DW: A company has no hope of meeting ESG standards without the active cooperation of suppliers. Take the challenge of climate change, for example. Most major companies have signed up to ambitious targets to deliver ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050, if not before. This may sound a long way off, and beyond the tenure of the current generation of CEOs. But companies have also signed up to short- and medium-term targets in the knowledge that if they don’t deliver these, their companies won’t be able to deliver on the longer-term 2050 commitment. To hit these earlier targets, CEOs need to work with their suppliers, who are often the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

We conducted some research, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, and, to take just one example, we found that some 90 per cent of the carbon emissions generated by all the companies in the FMCG-products supply chain up to the point of sale are created by suppliers – specifically, chemicals and plastics, freight, and manufacturing companies. So, companies have to collaborate with their suppliers.