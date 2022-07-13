Billionaire trends Asia – India surges, Hong Kong sees fall

Banking and finance continue to lead billionaire generation

Financial services have long been a major driver of wealth generation in many of the world’s largest billionaire markets, especially in the US, the UK, Hong Kong and Switzerland, and 2021 is no different with the banking and finance sector the main industry focus for the largest share of billionaires. This share is twice as large as the second-ranked sector of industrial conglomerates.

While there has been a gradual decline in the size of the global banking and finance industry over the past decade, caused by post-financial crisis restructuring and regulation, the influence of financial markets on billionaire wealth has arguably increased, reflecting a period of unprecedented central bank liquidity, historically low interest rates, and relatively subdued global growth and consumer demand.

Real estate ranked third in billionaires’ primary industry focus, followed closely by technology, each accounting for 7% shares. Manufacturing, business and consumer services, healthcare and the non-profit sector all accounted for 5-6%, though the report predicts that healthcare is likely to see its billionaire share rise in the coming years, thanks to the pandemic and ageing of the most developed economies.

Unsurprisingly, technology has by far the youngest, most self-made and male billionaires, with the median age of billionaires in the tech sector at 54.6, that’s 11 years younger than that of the global billionaire population. Also, a significantly larger share of tech-focused billionaires are in the highest wealth tiers (those above US$10bn and US$50bn).