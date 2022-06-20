Asian airports dominate Skytrax awards, but Qatar tops list

With global travel on the rebound, live events and face-to-face business meetings are very much on executive agendas. While some business travellers may have been deterred by the extra friction and delays caused by extra COVID testing measures and airline staffing issues, extra time at the airport need not be a painful experience – if you happen to be passing through some of the world’s best.

The World Airport Awards by Skytrax are seen as the ultimate accolade for airports globally, and the 2022 results – announced rceently in Paris – saw Qatar’s Hamad International Airport top the list for the second year in succession, with airports in Asia and Europe dominating the Top 20.

Singapore Changi Airport, an habitual winner of excellence awards, was named the World’s Best Airport Staff Service and the World’s Best Airport Dining, while Istanbul Airport won the World’s Best Airport Shopping and as the Most Family Friendly Airport.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh secured the award as the World’s Most Improved Airport.

“We are thrilled that Qatar’s main gateway to the world has once again been named the world’s best airport at the 2022 World Airport Awards – adding another milestone achievement to HIA’s history,” said Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer , Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport.

“Our commitment and service excellence continues to be a benchmark in the aviation industry thanks to our staff and stakeholders commitment and dedication – as we all look forward towards an even brighter year ahead.”

