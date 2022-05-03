8 corporate travel trends in 2022, reveals Deloitte

2. Corporate travel will experience a steady, but not meteoric, rise this year Spend is projected to reach 36% of 2019 levels in Q2 2022, and 55% by the end of the year. Business travel is at least two years from reaching pre-pandemic spend, as some travel use cases are expected to spur fewer trips over the long term. Health risks and directly pandemic-driven factors still present barriers to corporate travel but generate less concern than in 2021. Increased travel prices, however, remain a persistent concern.

3. Sales is top driver for return to corporate travel The top driver for a return to international travel aligns is sales – 43% of respondents rank sales visits among their top two reasons for sending travellers overseas in 2022. Leadership meetings (32%) and client project work (31%) follow in importance.

4. Conferences and events face another challenging year Conferences and events, which should see a resurgence domestically in 2022, face another challenging year with spend indicating the industry will not quickly bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly three in four say their firms will spend less on external conferences than in 2019. That said, improved attendance is expected with live events moving up three spots among triggers to increase travel, entering the top five. Companies are prioritising the most constructive events, monitoring who and how many attend, seeking events with a mix of powerful networking and content and looking for exceptional experiences. And travel managers rate content delivery more dependent on in-person, and less replaceable by technology, than they did in 2021.

5. Hotels cut back on services and amenities Two lean years and a labour crunch have hotels cutting back on services and amenities. As travel resumes, some companies are modifying their meetings contracts to ensure the availability of desired amenities in the face of these service cuts.