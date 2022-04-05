Leadership & Strategy Articles

Stripe expands Japan operation, hires finance chief Phillips

Payments platform Stripe teams with Furikomi and Konbini, hires James Phillips as President of Financial Services

Visibility is top challenge in digital transformation – F5

Multi-cloud application security and delivery company F5 has unveiled its 2022 State of Application Strategy Report highlighting digital transformation

Understanding the Five Layers of Digital Transformation

Rahul Jain, Chief Delivery Officer - Global Technology Services at Trianz, shares his take on understanding the five layers of digital transformation

Opinion: Will global events lead to end of globalisation?

Near-shoring may solve some supply chain disruption but does not come without its own challenges, says Calum Lewis, founder and principle consultant OP2MA

How China’s Ping An is realising its sustainability goals

From advancing green finance to revitalising rural areas, here’s how China’s biggest financial services firm achieving its sustainability goals

Meet the Top 10 women in technology in Asia-Pacific

These 10 women in tech are forging a path into bold new areas of innovation and technological ambition, according to sister publication Technology Magazine

Finastra shows Banking as a Service gains momentum in APAC

Finastra research shows 9 in 10 senior executives surveyed in APAC are already implementing BaaS solutions or are planning to in the next 12-18 months

People Moves APAC: Bain, Colgate, Nissan, Fujitsu, IndiGo

Nissan India names new president, Bain appoints Southeast Asia leader, Colgate India replaces CEO – we round up the latest executive moves in APAC