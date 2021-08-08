Apex appoints two new additions to its APAC team

It’s a given that as a company grows and its global reach broadens, the demand to expand its number of employees to accommodate for its growing database of customers comes with it. And Apex Group, which has seen an increase in assets of up to US$1.1tn, is no exception to this rule. The company has experienced a surge in business in the last few years, so naturally, it’s looking to ride the wave and ensure the necessary leadership is in place to guarantee the continuation of Apex’s success.

In an effort to strengthen its Asia Pacific prevalence across key areas such as fund administration, corporate solutions and ESG services, Apex has appointed Andrea Gallenca as Head of Private Market Sales, Australia, and Prakash Kharel as Head of Real Estate, Asia Pacific.

Bagfuls of experience to fuel Apex’s ongoing achievements

Bringing with him more than 18-years of experience in the private funds industry, Gallenca is set to monitor the company’s Private Markets’ sales operations in Australia from his position in Sydney. His portfolio includes working as Head of Sales at Alter Domus Australia and Director of Global Business Development at TMF Australia, both roles that saw him build and maintain multi-service relationships with clients across APAC and EMEA to ensure the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

Likewise, Kharel possesses an impressive track record within the Real Estate industry, boasting past experience as a qualified accountant and previously holding senior finance roles at JLL in both Sydney and Singapore. Kharel is set to begin his journey with Apex supplying corporate services to Blackstone’s real estate investment structures and entities from an office based in Singapore.

Expanding an exciting APAC network

Apex’s recent appointments aren’t an isolated occurrence. As the company juggles both external and internal growth, other new senior recruits include Debbie Lee as Country Head of China and Claudia Bolanos as Head of Corporate Services, APAC.

“Asia’s private markets, including real assets, have continued to mature, supported by several new and updated onshore fund structures introduced over the last year,” says Head of APAC at Apex, Valerie Mantot-Groene.

“As service providers, we must be equipped with the best talent in the market to deliver our single-source solution to meet the increasingly sophisticated service requirements of our clients.

“We look forward to working with Andrea and Prakash, who join at an exciting time for our business in the APAC region as we grow our locally delivered financial services offering.”