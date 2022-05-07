Accenture tech leaders co-author new playbook for success

A new business book shows that in order to achieve success today – in an era where every company is a tech company and technology innovation continues to accelerate – business leaders must adopt a bold new strategic framework that focuses on the human issues of trust, experience, talent and sustainability.

And those who master these core business differentiators will be best positioned to lead and succeed.

The new book, titled Radically Human: How New Technology is Transforming Business and Shaping Our Future , and co-authored by two Accenture technologists – Paul Daugherty, CTO and H. James Wilson, global MD of technology research – offers business leaders an easy-to-understand breakdown of today’s most advanced human-facing technologies and provides a clear roadmap for companies to lead.

A follow-up to the authors highly acclaimed bestseller Human + Machine , Radically Human is already receiving rave reviews. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, describes the book as offering a “set of tools and frameworks to remind everybody that the business world is not linear, but exponential”; while Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive, says it provides businesses and leaders with a “startingly fresh perspective on how the increasingly human face of advanced technology is transforming innovation”.

And what’s more, proceeds from sales of the book are being donated to help fund education and training programs focused on individuals in the middle of their careers who need extra support to develop new skills.

