8 things to know this week – EY, Microsoft, HSBC, ADB, A&M

2 APAC countries dominate top 10 best places for expats

Six APAC countries feature in the top 10 best countries to work and live abroad, according to the Expat Insider Survey by InterNations . While Indonesia and Taiwan feature in the top five, taking second and third places, respectively, while Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and Singapore also feature. Indonesia was favoured for ease of settling in, and affordability, and ranked among the best worldwide for housing. If you’re looking for quality of life and great health, look no further than Taiwan, which scores highly, but if flexibility and creativity matter to you, give it a miss. The APAC destinations to avoid, the ones ranking low for 2022, include New Zealand and Hong Kong, with both proving expensive for many expats, not surprising given New Zealand’s three-decade high in inflation.

3 The Big Four accounting firms offer pay increases to Singapore staff to retain talent

A severe labour shortage in the city-state of Singapore has pushed the Big Four accounting firms into a pay war, as companies struggle to retain staff. The average attrition rate among the Big Four firms here rose to 38% in the 12 months ending September 30, 2021, compared with 24% in the year-earlier period, according to figures submitted to the Government. According to internal documents from PwC and Deloitte reviewed by Bloomberg News , the two firms lifted base salaries starting July 1. While KPMG said in May that it would raise entry-level salaries by as much as 20% and also, provide market-competitive bonuses.

4 New Zealand unveils new investor visa

New Zealand’s government has created a new investor migrant visa category designed to attract experienced, high-value investors to invest in domestic businesses. The new Active Investor Plus visa category, which launches September 9, will replace the existing Investor 1 and investor 2 visa categories. To be eligible, investors must have a minimum US$5m investment and only 50% of it can be invested in listed equities. This comes as the country’s inflation hits a three-decade high, the fastest increase since June quarter of 1990.

5 Gaurav Modi named new leader of EY’s ASEAN consulting division