As the battle for top talent heats up in overworked South Korea, more companies are jumping on the four-day workweek bandwagon.

Samsung is the latest corporation to roll out a new flexibility policy, following policies introduced by SK Hynix, Kakao Corporation and CJ ENM Co.

While flexible working, including 4-day workweeks, is proving increasingly popular in many countries, it has been slow to catch on in South Korea – a country long known for its corporate culture of long hours.

South Koreans work an average of 1,915 hours a year, compared to Americans who work 1,791 hours (the OECD average), according to the OECD Jobs Strategy report.

This push among South Korean corporates for more flexible working follows a recent backlash by young employees to overworking. Protests earlier this year in March by Millennial South Koreans against a government policy to extend the legal workweek to 69 hours from 52 resulted in the policy being reversed.

A subsequent government statement said that the President views workweeks longer than 60 hours as “unrealistic, even when including overtime” and that the government “will listen more carefully to opinions from MZ [Millennial / Gen Z] workers”, according to senior presidential adviser Ahn Sang-hoon.

Among those also listening to what young people want in the workplace are South Korea’s corporations, including Samsung – whose workforce is made up of 40% Millennials and Generation Z.

Samsung, SK Hynix offer employees four-day workweek once a month

From this month, Samsung, the country’s biggest conglomerate and the world's largest memory chipmaker, will offer full-time workers at its corporate offices in South Korea (120,000 workers) the allowance of a four-day workweek once a month with the Friday off on the week they receive their salaries.

This follows the introduction of a similar policy by Samsung rival SK Hynix, the world's second-largest chipmaker – which introduced its policy of allowing workers who clock in more than 40 hours each week to take one Friday off each month.

The Kakao Corporation, South Korea's internet giant, is also giving employees more flexibility, with the last Friday off each month, while its subsidiary Kakao Games is being even more generous, offering two Fridays off each month.

And one of the South Korea’s largest content companies, CJ ENM Co., is giving workers two Fridays off each month, in the second and fourth weeks of each month.