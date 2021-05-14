People Moves APAC: Lenovo, HSBC AM, Morgan Stanley, Zafin
In a week where Lenovo makes a raft of new APAC leadership appointments to support its goal of expanding its offerings in the region, we round up the latest executive moves across Asia Pacific.
Eddie Ang appointed head of relationship segment at Lenovo APAC
Former Lenovo Singapore general manager Eddie Ang has been promoted to head of the relationship segment to oversee key business relationships and further lead the original equipment manufacturer, profit manager, and workstation teams. With more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, including 14 years at Lenovo where he has worked in executive positions covering APAC, Ang has strong regional knowledge and a track record of crafting and implementing strategies to deliver incremental growth in market share, revenue and operating income. Prior to Lenovo, Ang spent nearly a decade with Dell Technologies in both Japan and Malaysia.
Seok Poh Yeoh to head up credit research for HSBC in Asia
Seasoned finance exec Seok Poh Yeoh is set to take the reins for credit research across Asia for HSBC Asset Management, where she will strengthen the integration within the firm’s global investment platform and support sustainable investment efforts. With 16 years of industry experience, including at Credit Suisse and more than a decade at HSBC AM, which she joined as a financial analyst in 2012, Yeoh has been instrumental in strengthening credit research processes in Asia, according to HSBC. According to Elizabeth Allen, head of Asian fixed income at HSBC AM, Yeoh’s “analytical and research background, combined with her sustained involvement in the global fund offerings, make her the ideal candidate to lead the Asian research platform”.
Bilal Al-Ali to join Morgan Stanley as head of structured sales
Former UBS head of structured sales Bilal Al-Ali is set to join Morgan Stanley as head of structured sales for APAC. With 14 years of experience in quantitative research spanning both London and Hong Kong and across banks including ABN AMRO, RBS, BNP Paribas and UBS, Al-Ali has been with UBS in Asia for more than a decade most recently serving as Head of APAC Structured Sales.
Nicholle Linder appointed SVP, APAC at fintech Zafin
With the aim of spearheading growth across APAC, Nicholle Lindner has been appointed as Senior Vice President for global fintech leader Zafin. Bringing more than two decades of experience in the Asia Pacific financial services industry to the fintech table, Linder’s “extensive industry experience, innovative thinking and deep understanding of the industry’s digital transformation needs make her the perfect leader to deliver Zafin’s value proposition in the region”, says Jay Ryan, Chief Revenue Officer at Zafin. Lindner has held strategic leadership roles with leading Australian financial institutions including Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Group. Most recently, Lindner served as senior director at Capgemini Financial Services where she developed strategy and new business initiatives for the firm’s financial services practice in APAC.
Neil Macdonald to head up APAC’s asset managers for State Street
Former KPMG head Neil Macdonald has been appointed by State Street to the firm’s newly created role of APAC head of asset managers, where he will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement strategy for asset manager clients across Asia Pacific, from strategic direction to solutions structuring. Macdonald has a prestigious past, having served as chief operating officer for BlackRock’s institutional clients across EMEA, and more recently serving as COO of global investments solutions at JP Morgan Asset Management. According to Mostapha Tahiri, State Street’s APAC CEO, “Neil’s experience and deep understanding of asset managers’ needs will strengthen our positioning to be an essential partner and trusted advisor for asset managers in the region”.
Priscilla Sims Brown named Amalgamated Financial’s next president and CEO
Joining from the Commonwealth Bank in Australia, Priscilla Sims Brown has been named the next president and CEO of Amalgamated Financial. Brown has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, having held leadership roles in firms spanning banking, wealth management, retirement and insurance.
Joining from the Commonwealth Bank in Australia, where she served as group executive of marketing and corporate affairs, overseeing end-to-end marketing, branding, public affairs and social policy, Brown’s previous experience includes senior positions at ACA Financial, Sun Life Financial as well as serving as CMO at Amerihealth/Caritas and as CEO of a digital health insurance brokerage startup, Emerge.me. According to Lynne Fox, interim president and CEO of Amalgamated, “Priscilla is exactly what we need to take Amalgamated to its next stage: a highly experienced and inspiration leader whose vision aligns perfectly with ours, and we are thrilled that she has agreed to serve as our next CEO”.
People Moves APAC: Benetton, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Chubb
In a week where SingPost group CEO Paul Coutts resigns to pursue other opportunities, and HSBC announces the split of its leadership in Asia, with China gaining its own executive lead, we outline the latest executive transitions across Asia-Pacific and across industries, from finance to fashion.
David Liao to oversee HSBC’s operations in China
Following an announcement that HSBC is splitting the leadership of its Asian business as it pins its future on China, David Liao has been appointed as head of operations in China, moving from his current role as Asia head of global banking and markets. Having run the bank’s China business as CEO and President previously for five years, overseeing the expansion of HSBC’s mainland business since 2015, Hong Kong-born and UK-educated Liao has experience in dealing with officials and regulators in the country, and boasts deep knowledge of Chinese markets. Prior to this, Liao ran HSBC’s markets business in China and is known as an advocate of the continued liberalisation of China’s finance sector.
Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort to head India operations at BNP Paribas
Banking veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort is promoted to head of territory, India, where in addition to his current role as head of the banks’ eight branches and chief of corporate and institutional banking, he will oversee the French bank’s back office operations and retail brokerage arm in India. Beautfort has been with BNP Paribas for the past three decades, most recently serving as chief executive of the bank’s India branches, and prior to that heading the bank’s operations in Vietnam, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and South Eastern Europe. In this expanded role, Beaumont will “drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network”, says Paul Yang, APAC CEO for BNP Paribas.
Jack Siu named CIO of Credit Suisse, Greater China
Hong-Kong-based investment strategist Jack Siu has been named CIO for Greater China at Credit Suisse. With 15 years’ investment management experience, Siu has been with the bank since 2015, most recently serving as senior investment strategist, and prior to this was a portfolio manager at Generali Investments and an investment strategist at Citi. In this role, Siu will be responsible for developing Credit Suisse’s Greater China investment views across various asset classes.
Ramprasad Sridharan named CEO of Benetton India
Seasoned fashion retailer Ramprasad Sridharan has been appointed CEO of Benetton India, the Italian casual wear retailer that’s been in the India market since 1992. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked in leadership roles at Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and most recently as President APAC for footwear retailer Clarks, Sridharan has a “proven track record of building new business, developing brand, driving digital growth and commercial strategy” according to his LinkedIn profile.
Glen Browne appointed Chubb leader
Seasoned executive Glen Browne is appointed Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia-Pacific, a new role in which Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. With 25 years of industry experience, including two decades at Chubb in New Zealand, where he has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Regional President for APAC and Division President Southeast Asia, Browne has “the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business”, says Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for APAC.