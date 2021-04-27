People Moves APAC: HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte, Twitter
Yu Sasamoto appointed Vice President for Twitter JAPAC
Effective May 1, Yu Sasamoto will take on the role of Vice president for Twitter JAPAC (Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific) relocating to Twitter’s APAC headquarters in Singapore. An expanded regional role for Sasamoto, who has spent the last seven years leading Twitter Japan and South Korea, he will continue to serve as the GM of Twitter Japan. Prior to joining Twitter, Yu was CEO of MTV Japan and Managing Executive Officer of Microsoft’s Greater Asia Pacific region for two years, as well as founding restaurant search engine and review site ASKU.
Adam Powick named CEO for Deloitte Australia
Veteran consultant Adam Powick has been named the new CEO of Deloitte Australia and will lead a 13-strong national executive team. With more than 25 years at Deloitte, having served as Australia’s managing partner of clients and industries between 2015-2018 and most recently as Asia-Pacific’s consulting leader, Powick is a “deeply experienced and respected leader within Deloitte Australia as well as at the regional and global level”, according to Deloitte Australia chairman Tom Imbesi.
Rob Hillard named new leader of Deloitte Consulting APAC
Following the appointment of Adam Powick as CEO for Deloitte Australia (above), Rob Hillard has named named the new leader of Deloitte’s Consulting division in Asia Pacific. With two decades of consulting experience, Hillard has a proven track record, having successfully lead Deloitte Consulting’s division in Australia from 2015-2018, more than doubling the size of the business to over 3,000 consultants, and has further served as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer of Deloitte Australia and most recently as Chief Transformation Officer of Deloitte Asia Pacific. Prior to Deloitte, Hillard spent a decade at KPMG.
Nicolas Moreau to relocate to Hong Kong as HSBC asset management head
Following three of his colleagues, Greg Guyett, co-head of global banking; Nuno Matos, chief executive of wealth and personal banking; and Barry O’Bryne, chief executive of global commercial banking, Nicolas Moreau is set to relocate from London to Hong Kong later this year, to take up the role of head of asset management. Currently CEO of HSBC Asset Management at HSBC in London, Moreau says that “with our global network, strong Asian expertise and commitment to sustainable investing, we are uniquely positioned to connect our clients to new opportunities and meet their changing investment needs”.
Samir Dhamankar appointed Deutsche Bank’s head of securities in Indonesia
With 14 years of Deutsche Bank experience under his belt, Samir Dhamankar has been named the new head of its securities business in Indonesia, a key market within its APAC strategy, and will be responsible for spearheading the bank’s fund administration and custody business in the country. During his 14 years with Deutsche Bank, Dhamankar has held various leadership roles spanning product management, sales and market advocacy, prior to which he served at various financial institutions in India. “We are delighted to see exceptional talent like Samir embrace new career opportunities across border within our bank,” says Anand Rengarajan, head of securities services, APAC, Deutsche Bank, adding that Indonesia “is one of the fastest growing markets and his product and market expertise will be invaluable in his new role”.
K Madhavan named President, the Walt Disney Company India
Taking over from Uday Shankar, K. Madhavan has been appointed President, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, and will be responsible for driving the strategy and growth of the company in India, including overseeing channel distribution, advertising sales and the local content production business. Having joined Star India in 2009 as its south head, and most recently serving as country manager of Star and Disney India since 2019, Madhavan is a “skilled leader with an extensive background in media” and is expected to take “our Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights”, says Rebecca Campbell, chairman, international operations and direct-to-consumer at the Walt Disney Company.
People Moves APAC: Benetton, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Chubb
In a week where SingPost group CEO Paul Coutts resigns to pursue other opportunities, and HSBC announces the split of its leadership in Asia, with China gaining its own executive lead, we outline the latest executive transitions across Asia-Pacific and across industries, from finance to fashion.
David Liao to oversee HSBC’s operations in China
Following an announcement that HSBC is splitting the leadership of its Asian business as it pins its future on China, David Liao has been appointed as head of operations in China, moving from his current role as Asia head of global banking and markets. Having run the bank’s China business as CEO and President previously for five years, overseeing the expansion of HSBC’s mainland business since 2015, Hong Kong-born and UK-educated Liao has experience in dealing with officials and regulators in the country, and boasts deep knowledge of Chinese markets. Prior to this, Liao ran HSBC’s markets business in China and is known as an advocate of the continued liberalisation of China’s finance sector.
Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort to head India operations at BNP Paribas
Banking veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort is promoted to head of territory, India, where in addition to his current role as head of the banks’ eight branches and chief of corporate and institutional banking, he will oversee the French bank’s back office operations and retail brokerage arm in India. Beautfort has been with BNP Paribas for the past three decades, most recently serving as chief executive of the bank’s India branches, and prior to that heading the bank’s operations in Vietnam, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and South Eastern Europe. In this expanded role, Beaumont will “drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network”, says Paul Yang, APAC CEO for BNP Paribas.
Jack Siu named CIO of Credit Suisse, Greater China
Hong-Kong-based investment strategist Jack Siu has been named CIO for Greater China at Credit Suisse. With 15 years’ investment management experience, Siu has been with the bank since 2015, most recently serving as senior investment strategist, and prior to this was a portfolio manager at Generali Investments and an investment strategist at Citi. In this role, Siu will be responsible for developing Credit Suisse’s Greater China investment views across various asset classes.
Ramprasad Sridharan named CEO of Benetton India
Seasoned fashion retailer Ramprasad Sridharan has been appointed CEO of Benetton India, the Italian casual wear retailer that’s been in the India market since 1992. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked in leadership roles at Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and most recently as President APAC for footwear retailer Clarks, Sridharan has a “proven track record of building new business, developing brand, driving digital growth and commercial strategy” according to his LinkedIn profile.
Glen Browne appointed Chubb leader
Seasoned executive Glen Browne is appointed Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia-Pacific, a new role in which Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. With 25 years of industry experience, including two decades at Chubb in New Zealand, where he has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Regional President for APAC and Division President Southeast Asia, Browne has “the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business”, says Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for APAC.