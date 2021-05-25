People Moves APAC: Benetton, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Chubb

In a week where SingPost group CEO Paul Coutts resigns to pursue other opportunities, and HSBC announces the split of its leadership in Asia, with China gaining its own executive lead, we outline the latest executive transitions across Asia-Pacific and across industries, from finance to fashion.

David Liao to oversee HSBC’s operations in China

Following an announcement that HSBC is splitting the leadership of its Asian business as it pins its future on China, David Liao has been appointed as head of operations in China, moving from his current role as Asia head of global banking and markets. Having run the bank’s China business as CEO and President previously for five years, overseeing the expansion of HSBC’s mainland business since 2015, Hong Kong-born and UK-educated Liao has experience in dealing with officials and regulators in the country, and boasts deep knowledge of Chinese markets. Prior to this, Liao ran HSBC’s markets business in China and is known as an advocate of the continued liberalisation of China’s finance sector.

Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort to head India operations at BNP Paribas

Banking veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort is promoted to head of territory, India, where in addition to his current role as head of the banks’ eight branches and chief of corporate and institutional banking, he will oversee the French bank’s back office operations and retail brokerage arm in India. Beautfort has been with BNP Paribas for the past three decades, most recently serving as chief executive of the bank’s India branches, and prior to that heading the bank’s operations in Vietnam, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and South Eastern Europe. In this expanded role, Beaumont will “drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network”, says Paul Yang, APAC CEO for BNP Paribas.

Jack Siu named CIO of Credit Suisse, Greater China

Hong-Kong-based investment strategist Jack Siu has been named CIO for Greater China at Credit Suisse. With 15 years’ investment management experience, Siu has been with the bank since 2015, most recently serving as senior investment strategist, and prior to this was a portfolio manager at Generali Investments and an investment strategist at Citi. In this role, Siu will be responsible for developing Credit Suisse’s Greater China investment views across various asset classes.

Ramprasad Sridharan named CEO of Benetton India

Seasoned fashion retailer Ramprasad Sridharan has been appointed CEO of Benetton India, the Italian casual wear retailer that’s been in the India market since 1992. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked in leadership roles at Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and most recently as President APAC for footwear retailer Clarks, Sridharan has a “proven track record of building new business, developing brand, driving digital growth and commercial strategy” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Glen Browne appointed Chubb leader

Seasoned executive Glen Browne is appointed Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia-Pacific, a new role in which Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. With 25 years of industry experience, including two decades at Chubb in New Zealand, where he has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Regional President for APAC and Division President Southeast Asia, Browne has “the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business”, says Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for APAC.