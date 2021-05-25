People Moves APAC: Benetton, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Chubb
In a week where SingPost group CEO Paul Coutts resigns to pursue other opportunities, and HSBC announces the split of its leadership in Asia, with China gaining its own executive lead, we outline the latest executive transitions across Asia-Pacific and across industries, from finance to fashion.
David Liao to oversee HSBC’s operations in China
Following an announcement that HSBC is splitting the leadership of its Asian business as it pins its future on China, David Liao has been appointed as head of operations in China, moving from his current role as Asia head of global banking and markets. Having run the bank’s China business as CEO and President previously for five years, overseeing the expansion of HSBC’s mainland business since 2015, Hong Kong-born and UK-educated Liao has experience in dealing with officials and regulators in the country, and boasts deep knowledge of Chinese markets. Prior to this, Liao ran HSBC’s markets business in China and is known as an advocate of the continued liberalisation of China’s finance sector.
Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort to head India operations at BNP Paribas
Banking veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort is promoted to head of territory, India, where in addition to his current role as head of the banks’ eight branches and chief of corporate and institutional banking, he will oversee the French bank’s back office operations and retail brokerage arm in India. Beautfort has been with BNP Paribas for the past three decades, most recently serving as chief executive of the bank’s India branches, and prior to that heading the bank’s operations in Vietnam, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and South Eastern Europe. In this expanded role, Beaumont will “drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network”, says Paul Yang, APAC CEO for BNP Paribas.
Jack Siu named CIO of Credit Suisse, Greater China
Hong-Kong-based investment strategist Jack Siu has been named CIO for Greater China at Credit Suisse. With 15 years’ investment management experience, Siu has been with the bank since 2015, most recently serving as senior investment strategist, and prior to this was a portfolio manager at Generali Investments and an investment strategist at Citi. In this role, Siu will be responsible for developing Credit Suisse’s Greater China investment views across various asset classes.
Ramprasad Sridharan named CEO of Benetton India
Seasoned fashion retailer Ramprasad Sridharan has been appointed CEO of Benetton India, the Italian casual wear retailer that’s been in the India market since 1992. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked in leadership roles at Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and most recently as President APAC for footwear retailer Clarks, Sridharan has a “proven track record of building new business, developing brand, driving digital growth and commercial strategy” according to his LinkedIn profile.
Glen Browne appointed Chubb leader
Seasoned executive Glen Browne is appointed Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia-Pacific, a new role in which Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. With 25 years of industry experience, including two decades at Chubb in New Zealand, where he has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Regional President for APAC and Division President Southeast Asia, Browne has “the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business”, says Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for APAC.
Longer working hours causing increased deaths in APAC
A new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says long working hours led to 745,000 deaths in 2016, up 29% on since 2000.
Work-related disease is particularly impacting men (72% of deaths were men) and people living in the Western Pacific and South-East Asia. Most deaths were among those aged 60 to 79, who worked 55 hours or more per week between the ages of 45 and 74.
The number of deaths from heart disease due to long working hours rose by 42%, and from stroke by 19%.
COVID-19 pandemic sees working hours rise
The number of people working long hours is increasing, accounting for 9% of the global population. This puts more people at risk of work-related disability and early death.
Working long hours is now responsible for about one-third of the total work-related burden of disease and puts more emphasis on a more psychosocial occupational risk factor.
The analysis comes as the world is working even longer hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people working harder from home.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease.
“Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.”
The report says stakeholders can take the following actions:
- governments can introduce laws, regulations and policies that ban mandatory overtime and ensure limits on working time
- employers and workers can arrange working time to be more flexible and agreeing on a maximum number of working hours
- employees could share working hours
The report was published in Environment International.