Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

1 Employees have a new ‘worth it’ equation

The findings 57% of employees in Asia, 4% more than the global average, say they are more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work than before the pandemic. And they are acting on this. Last year, 18% left their jobs, with the top reasons, personal wellbeing, work-life balance and lack of flexible work hours.

And the Great Reshuffle isn't over yet. More than half (55%) of Gen Z and Millennials in Asia are likely to consider changing employers in the year ahead, more than 10% more than the global average for this age group.

For Gen Z, there’s no going back – flexibility, mobility and entrepreneurial freedom are non-negotiable. Gen Z and Millennials are more willing to change jobs to live in a different location, 44% and 38%, respectively, compared to 27% of Gen X and 17% of Boomers.

The takeaway Employees have new expectations and priorities, putting their own wellbeing over work and prioritising a company’s purpose when it comes to job selection. Beyond pay, employees are looking for a positive culture first and foremost in a new job, followed closely by mental health/wellbeing benefits, a sense of purpose/meaning, flexible work hours and extended paid holiday. For Gen Z, however, positive feedback and recognition is more important than flexible work hours and extended paid holiday.

The best leaders will create a culture that embraces flexibility and prioritises employee wellbeing, understanding that this is a competitive advantage to build thriving organisations and drive long-term growth.

"There's no erasing the lived experience and lasting impact of the past two years, as flexibility and well-being have become non-negotiables for employees," said Jared Spataro , corporate vice president, Modern Work, Microsoft. "By embracing and adapting to these new expectations, organisations can set their people and their business up for long-term success."

2 Managers feel stuck between leadership and employee expectations

The findings 58% of leaders in Asia say their company is planning a return to full-time in-person work in the year ahead. 57% of managers in Asia say leadership at their company is out of touch with employee expectations and 78% of managers in Asia say they don't have the influence or resources to drive change for their team.

The takeaway The past two years have shown that culture stands or falls with managers, but many feel stuck between leadership and new employee expectations, and feel powerless to drive change.

If empowered, managers hold the key to unlock the potential of hybrid work. Equip them with the resources and training they need to manage the transition. While policy is set at the top, leaders need to decentralise decision-making and empower managers to make change on behalf of their employees’ individual needs. Microsoft encourages managers to use this template to create team agreements for hybrid work.

“Empowering managers to adapt to new employee expectations helps set businesses up for long-term success,” says Spataro.

3 Leaders need to make the office worth the commute.

The findings 41% of hybrid employees in Asia say their biggest challenge is knowing when and why to come into the office yet only 34% of leaders have created team agreements to define these new norms.

While data suggests companies are making progress on investments in space and technology – monthly use of Microsoft Teams Rooms, optimised for hybrid collaboration, has more than doubled YoY, and 54% of leaders are currently redesigning meeting spaces for hybrid work – 44% of hybrid employees say they still do not feel included in meetings.

The takeaway As the world shifts more fully to hybrid work, the biggest opportunity for business leaders is to reimagine the role of the office and create clarity around why, when and how often teams should gather.

Very few firms have created a new team normal to ensure time together is intentional, and as such risk missing out on the true benefits of hybrid work.

Leaders must define the purpose of in-person collaboration, creating team agreements on when to come together in person, defining hybrid meeting etiquette, and rethinking how space can play a supporting role.

Microsoft recommends experimenting with ‘Team Tuesdays’ or in-person office hours between 12-2pm two days a week.