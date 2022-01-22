India's HCL Technologies named Best Employer in 17 countries

Global tech company HCL Technologies (HCL), has been named a Top Employer in 17 countries by Top Employers Institute, including Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore in the APAC region. It also topped the charts in the UK and US, among others.

Founded in 1976 in India, HCL Technologies is a multinational information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and has 197,000 employees (or ‘ideapreneurs’) operating in 52 countries.

HCL was praised for its dedication to fostering employee growth while continuing to drive value for clients around the globe.

Top Employers Institute certifies organisations on an annual basis that focus on their people through exceptional HR policies. The Institute conducts its HR Best Practices Survey which covers 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and more.

HCL recognised for having positive impact on workforce

“Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, HCL has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace,” said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.

“In the past year, they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers this year.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Top Employers Institute once again, particularly given the global workplace challenges of the past two years,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

“This ranking demonstrates our deep commitment to fostering a work environment that is collaborative, flexible and compassionate for our employees. We remain focused on continuously improving the policies and practices that empower our colleagues to think innovatively about the challenges of tomorrow. Ultimately, this has enabled us to build a workplace in which our teams can fuel their career and personal development, while delivering cutting-edge solutions for our clients.”

HCL offers services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). HCL delivers holistic services in industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.