Why your company should incorporate human to human marketing strategies

While everyone talks about B2B and B2C when discussing marketing campaigns, you don’t want to forget about the “human to human” (or H2H) component of marketing.

But these days, it seems like most marketers have.

RELATED TOPIC: Why LinkedIn believes marketing will become more important

Marketers today are quick to talk about analytics, mobile applications, or customer journeys, but all of these strategies are really trying to figure out is who their customers are.

Every successful marketing strategy aims to make a human connection between the customer and the product. Whether this is an emotional connection or one based on need or understanding, we're trying to tap into it. This is where email marketing can come into play and have a big effect on your customers' views of your brand — and eventually turn a one-time customer into a lifetime customer.

RELATED TOPIC: How to become a B2B social media marketer

But there's a challenge. With so much technology at our fingertips and its accessibility increasing with each day, consumers are becoming more and more critical about how companies market to them.

Because of this obstacle, marketers need to remember that we're still dealing with people, and messages within each campaign need to treat them as such.

That's why it's so vital that email campaigns are authentic and genuine. After all, communicating to your customers shouldn't be difficult, and it shouldn't feel cluttered or confusing for them.

RELATED TOPIC: How Domino's is setting the standard in marketing and customer satisfaction

It should be sincere, just like on social media, direct mail, display advertising, or anything else in your marketing portfolio. So, if you're having a tough time figuring out what message will most resonate with your customers, remove yourself from your product or business, and think harder about your customers' needs.

Marketers understand that email continues to play a key role in most companies' marketing strategies. According to Salesforce's 2015 State of B2C Marketing report, 73 per cent of B2C marketers believe email marketing is critical to their business, while 78 per cent consider their email's content and design the most important feature of successful email campaigns.

RELATED TOPIC: 5 ways to improve your content marketing on Facebook

So when discussing H2H, email marketing can have a big impact on your business if it makes your customers feel included like the email was tailored to them, like they're part of something big, like it was personalised to them, and like it solved a problem.

That's not B2B, it's not B2C. It's H2H, and it should be part of every marketer's vocabulary.

Source: Direct Marketing News

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!