WeWork opens Singapore space as part of $500mn Asian expansion

Co-working company WeWork has opened its first southeast Asian venue in Singapore as part of a $500mn Asian expansion project which includes Korea.

In August, WeWork acquired Singaporean company Spacemob. Spacemob’s founder Turochas Fuad is now WeWork’s managing director for southeast Asia.

WeWork describes itself as “a global network of workspaces where companies and people grow together. We transform buildings into dynamic environments for creativity, focus and connection”. It offers a range of flexible services including desks, office suites or entire headquarters to a range of people from entrepreneurs to start-ups and small businesses.

The working space has been opened in Singapore’s Beach Centre and two more spaces are expected, including one in Singapore’s CBD which will accommodate up to 1,000 people.

Singapore will be WeWork’s 200th location and its 20th country so far.

The new venue has almost reached capacity already and includes not only freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses but also larger MNCs which require a flexible working space. Among these is HP. Some of the Start-ups housed by WeWork Singapore include Chope, PolicyPal and StashAway.

Expansion in Singapore is expected to continue next year.