The latest Asia edition of Business Chief is now live!

Take a look at March issue of Business Chief for Asia.

This month we catch up with Mihir Kapadia, CEO of Sun Global Investments for our lead feature, about having faith in the market and the company's success driven by Asian investment.

For technology transformation this month, we take a look at data infrastructure with comments from SAP and Cisco on how businesses can dig through vast quantities of data and use it to their advantage.

Turning to people management, Michelle Boucher from Colonial Life tells us how businesses can adapt their workplace environment to encourage creativity and motivate employees.

In sustainability news, Stuart Hodge asks GM's Global Manager of Renewable Energy, Rob Threlkeld, why now is the most exciting time to work in sustainability.

We've also taken a look at Jakarta for our city focus section, and brought you a list of the 10 most expenisve restaurants in the region - ideal for treating that important client to an impressive meal.

In addition, be sure to check out our cover story on AXA Hong Kong, as well as the latest news from SCOR and Nokia.

We hope you enjoy the magazine and as always welcome your comments and feedback on Twitter, @Business_Chief.

Enjoy the issue!

Asia edition of Business Chief: March issue