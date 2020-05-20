The March issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the March issue of Business Chief Asia!

World-renowned motorcycle manufacturer KTM Group is setting its sights on conquering the Asian market. Laura Mullan sat down with Luca Martin, Managing Director at KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing, to discuss how the firm’s supply chain transformation has laid the foundations for success on its latest frontier. “We are working with some partners in Asia to develop a supplier rating platform where each supplier can log in, create a profile and get feedback about their performances,” Martin says. “I think this digital approach is important for the future of procurement.”

Jollibee Food Corporation has established itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing quick service restaurant companies. The firm spoke to us about its expansion strategy, the importance of its Filipino identity, and its goal of becoming a global industry leader.

We also spoke with Singapore Life about its digital transformation journey and the disruptive technologies driving customer centricity in insurance.

For this month’s edition, we explore the vibrant Thai capital of Bangkok, as well as the region’s tallest buildings.

Don’t forget to also check out our in-depth company profiles on AXA, Paidy, and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

