The July issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Randstad, the world’s largest HR company, is committed to ‘combining technology with the human touch’, and so digital transformation is ingrained in its operations at every level.

Richard Tanaka, CTIO at Randstad Japan, spoke with Business Chief about how the company’s focus on effective change management is integral to the success of its digital strategy.

“Japan is really great at innovating and thinking of new technology, but to actually adopt it into a working environment or an office is a little bit of a challenge. So, it’s a bit of a paradox,” says Tanaka.

“An important part of my role is to help facilitate the adoption of technologies, processes and ways of thinking. Mindset change is quite a bit topic at the moment.”

Leading international financial services provider Sun Life Financial is another company whose presence in Asia benefits from a focused and innovative approach to growth.

Gavin Gollogley and John Trotter sat down with Business Chief to discuss how digital solutions, culture and partnerships are helping the firm to thrive in Asian markets.

This month’s City Focus takes us to Kuala Lumpur, home to some of the most iconic landmarks in Asia, while the Top 10 takes a look at the region’s most valuable brands.

Don’t forget to check out the in-depth company profiles of Bluebell Group, Panalpina, The Warehouse Group, Pizza Hut and many more.

