The July issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!
Welcome to the July issue of Business Chief ANZ!
Taking centre stage is The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail group. Business Chief investigates precisely how the company has harnessed the potential for innovation in its supply chain. To create a true omnichannel experience for customers, the owner of The Warehouse and Noel Leeming is embarking on a people-led change management strategy as it overhauls its systems.
“Our goal is to be able to serve our customers in whatever way they want, irrespective of how they choose to engage with us,” says Chief Logistics Officer Chris Foord. “It’s about us being able to offer a suite of channels that can sustainably deliver on that promise.”
SEE ALSO:
Top 10 tallest buildings in Asia
Read the latest issue of Business Chief, ANZ edition, here
Elsewhere in the magazine, Western Sydney’s Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta is undergoing a digital transformation to the benefit of its students. Director of Data Intelligence Raju Varanasi and Executive Director Greg Whitby give their perspectives on the role of technology in learning.
In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Melbourne, detailing its reputation as a garden city and its key transportation links.
- The July issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!Digital Strategy
- Asia-Pacific data centre specialist AirTrunk recognised for innovation at Datacloud Awards 2018Technology
- Smart Cities 2020: rethinking urban sustainabilityLeadership & Strategy
- De-congesting MelbourneLeadership & Strategy