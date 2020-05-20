Asia edition of Business Chief: July issue out now!

This month's Asia edition of Business Chief is now live! We’re excited to bring you the latest news and insight from business leaders in the exciting market of Asia and beyond.

IT isn’t just a boys’ club anymore – so says Vicki Batka, leader of software giant Cisco’s partner organisation for Asia Pacific and Japan. Batka spoke to Olivia Minnock this month about promoting diversity and why Asia is the most exciting place to be right now for technology leaders.

We also spoke to EQUIIS, an exciting tech company providing end-to-end encryption for business, to find out how staff can work efficiently across multiple locations while keeping information secure. CEO Derek Roga discussed the increasing cost of cybercrime which is set to reach $2trn by 2019, and what businesses can do to combat this threat.

You can also find out which brand came top on our list of the 10 biggest Asian luxury brands, as well as what the city of Beijing has to offer businesses on a global and local scale.

Don’t forget to check out our company profiles to find out how New World Development is building sustainable communities through the Artisanal Movement, as well as the latest news from PETRONAS Lubricants International, Sun Life Financial and The Medical City.

