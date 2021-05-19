TCS' consulting-led approach leverages emerging capabilities
Leading global IT services and consulting business, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new consulting-led framework designed to support executive leaders in realising perpetual value from their transformation initiatives and driving business growth.
The consulting firm, which has been partnering with some of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years, has witnessed increased demand from customers wanting to leverage emerging capabilities such as automation and advanced analytics to accelerate innovation, quickly adapt business strategies and models, and escalate time to value.
And as a result, has launched a holistic and measurable approach to helping companies achieve this.
According to Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head of Enterprise Application Services at TCS, a successful digital transformation should be one that “frees employees and business leaders to focus on continual innovation and growth” and that’s where TCS Enterprise Navigator comes in.
TCS Enterprise Navigator
Based on the firm’s comprehensive suite of consulting and technology solutions and industry-recognised delivery excellence, TCS Enterprise Navigator offers business leaders a clear vision, business case and roadmap to help them modernise their processes with industry-leading practices on future-ready ERP backbone built on enterprise applications such as SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Cloud and others.
Designed to “help our customers fulfil their transformation vision and accelerate the value realisation”, says David Jordan, Global Head, Consulting & Services Integration at TCS, Enterprise Navigator helps companies with everything from design thinking to strategic value mapping, and from change management through to delivery excellence.
Additionally, the framework addresses the critical factor of user adoption. By engaging, exciting and enabling employees, suppliers, partners and customers with new capabilities including automation, AI and advanced analytics, their experience will lead to enhanced productivity, seamless interactions and stronger relationships that drive superior business outcomes.
And the framework is comprehensive, encompassing multiple dimensions, including functions such as finance, supply chain, HR and marketing, as well as delivering variations dependent upon the industry.
“By front-ending their journey with a full understanding of business challenges and opportunities, enterprises are better equipped to enhance their differentiations and address market opportunities and disruptions head on,” adds Jordan.
5 elements of a business-led digital transformation
According to TCS, for purpose-led growth, it is critical not just to align technology with investment goals but also chart out a strategic roadmap to continuous transformation. This process needs to be focused on business value and not just on adoption of new technologies.
A design thinking approach, proven value mapping with industry benchmarks, business change enablement for accelerated time-to-market, and next-gen operations for enterprise intelligence are the essential building blocks for a business-led approach.
For sustainable digital transformation, these requirements should translate into five essential actions:
- Design agile-ready business strategy
- Map value opportunities to realisation
- Digitally empower the human experience
- Build the digital core for industry and business
- Create a future-ready business
Opinion: Benefits of ERP for manufacturers and distributors
There are several challenges that are keeping manufacturers and distributors awake at night. The most dangerous of these is the uncontrollable forces driving fundamental changes in the industry and include the global pandemic, international trade wars, the rise of globalisation, changing regulations and emerging technologies, to name but a few.
While the industry figures out how to navigate these external shifts, there is still the need to resolve a few fundamental internal pain points that have been around for the last decade. The most critical of these being that many businesses are still reliant on manual or paper-based systems and on top of that, management systems are ageing and disparate.
Understanding the objectives of your ERP implementation
To address these challenges, IDC predicts that global spending on digital transformation technologies and services is forecast to grow 10.4% to $1.3 trillion in the next year. While the stats show an increased uptake in technologies such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), for many businesses, there has been a hesitation around the adoption of ERP.
Concerns centre around costs and time considerations, while many still believe their legacy systems are doing enough to keep the lights on. ERP implementations are also a complex task for most businesses. According to a report by Technology Evaluation Centres, “Buying and implementing an ERP system is one of the most complex projects a business will take on, no matter the size of the company. In fact, nearly 50% of ERP implementations fail the first time around.”
While those figures are distressingly high, the key to a successful ERP implementation is to understand the key objectives of your ERP implementation, and how the ERP solution will address the pain points in your organisation, and how it will improve your customers’ experience. The organisation needs to be crystal clear on the expected outcome and why.
To realise those objectives, it is vital to understand what ERP is, what it is not, and its key benefits.
What is ERP?
In summary, ERP systems standardise, automate and integrate the core business processes. The standardisation of business processes allows the organisation to consistently do things the same way and easily understand if a problem occurs. The automation of business processes reduces human effort and consequently error, while improving operational efficiency and productivity. By integrating disparate business processes, ERP simplifies data and information transfer across the organisation, ensuring coherent information in all systems while also avoiding duplication of effort. Disparate systems encourage discontinuity between processes and result in people working at cross purposes in different parts of the organisation. Simply put, the ERP becomes the heart of a business.
ERP offers a single source of truth
As a single source of truth for companies, ERP allows businesses to operate with real-time data. Leadership can therefore take decisions consensually as they share the same data and insights. The business can also automate tasks, while eliminating the tracking of operations via spreadsheets, which in turn can drastically reduce manual errors, duplication of work and free up employees’ time so that they can focus on more important tasks.
The ERP platform also is able to connect to Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect live data to assist in closely monitoring critical processes and quality. Having a shared the single source of information ultimately provides the business with a complete and detailed view of their sales forecasts, incoming raw materials to meet those forecasts, manufacturing operations and progress of orders through the factory, distribution of orders to customers, cash position and account status for suppliers and customers. In other words, all the key information required to make the business a success
ERP allows for comprehensive compliance and traceability
Globally, manufacturers and distributors need to comply with several regulations to ensure a safe working environment, product traceability and adherence to regulatory reporting. The ERP system can produce the reports that are required to comply with the regulated reporting.
From defence contracting through to food and beverage production, granular traceability of product details such as supplier and material sources, material changes and customer deliveries of specific batches, as well as the ability to audit all material transactions are expected. The requirements to successfully track and sort all this data will require the cross-organisation data collection of an ERP system.
From a traceability perspective, a product recall system allows manufacturers to perform a full product recall quickly and efficiently by having instant access to all the critical information needed to track a suspect product, throughout the value chain. It supplies the necessary information to identify, isolate and action the activities that need to occur within the predetermined recall time limit.
ERP offers accurate forecasts
With businesses increasingly shifting routes to market to remain competitive, having accurate and real-time visibility into inventory levels are vital to improve profitability as well as manage cashflow. The ERP system supports this and allows businesses to analyse forecasted demand, accurately predict production targets and meet demand levels. A strong point of any ERP is that it helps manufacturers and distributors by automating the processes of balancing material supply, and product and service demand. This allows them to optimise the ordering processes, take advantage of economic order quantities, batching and economies of scale.
By getting all these fundamental elements in place right at the start of the journey, a business can reap the benefits of an ERP and achieve the desired ROI for the investment.