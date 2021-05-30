Opinion: Benefits of ERP for manufacturers and distributors
There are several challenges that are keeping manufacturers and distributors awake at night. The most dangerous of these is the uncontrollable forces driving fundamental changes in the industry and include the global pandemic, international trade wars, the rise of globalisation, changing regulations and emerging technologies, to name but a few.
While the industry figures out how to navigate these external shifts, there is still the need to resolve a few fundamental internal pain points that have been around for the last decade. The most critical of these being that many businesses are still reliant on manual or paper-based systems and on top of that, management systems are ageing and disparate.
Understanding the objectives of your ERP implementation
To address these challenges, IDC predicts that global spending on digital transformation technologies and services is forecast to grow 10.4% to $1.3 trillion in the next year. While the stats show an increased uptake in technologies such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), for many businesses, there has been a hesitation around the adoption of ERP.
Concerns centre around costs and time considerations, while many still believe their legacy systems are doing enough to keep the lights on. ERP implementations are also a complex task for most businesses. According to a report by Technology Evaluation Centres, “Buying and implementing an ERP system is one of the most complex projects a business will take on, no matter the size of the company. In fact, nearly 50% of ERP implementations fail the first time around.”
While those figures are distressingly high, the key to a successful ERP implementation is to understand the key objectives of your ERP implementation, and how the ERP solution will address the pain points in your organisation, and how it will improve your customers’ experience. The organisation needs to be crystal clear on the expected outcome and why.
To realise those objectives, it is vital to understand what ERP is, what it is not, and its key benefits.
What is ERP?
In summary, ERP systems standardise, automate and integrate the core business processes. The standardisation of business processes allows the organisation to consistently do things the same way and easily understand if a problem occurs. The automation of business processes reduces human effort and consequently error, while improving operational efficiency and productivity. By integrating disparate business processes, ERP simplifies data and information transfer across the organisation, ensuring coherent information in all systems while also avoiding duplication of effort. Disparate systems encourage discontinuity between processes and result in people working at cross purposes in different parts of the organisation. Simply put, the ERP becomes the heart of a business.
ERP offers a single source of truth
As a single source of truth for companies, ERP allows businesses to operate with real-time data. Leadership can therefore take decisions consensually as they share the same data and insights. The business can also automate tasks, while eliminating the tracking of operations via spreadsheets, which in turn can drastically reduce manual errors, duplication of work and free up employees’ time so that they can focus on more important tasks.
The ERP platform also is able to connect to Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect live data to assist in closely monitoring critical processes and quality. Having a shared the single source of information ultimately provides the business with a complete and detailed view of their sales forecasts, incoming raw materials to meet those forecasts, manufacturing operations and progress of orders through the factory, distribution of orders to customers, cash position and account status for suppliers and customers. In other words, all the key information required to make the business a success
ERP allows for comprehensive compliance and traceability
Globally, manufacturers and distributors need to comply with several regulations to ensure a safe working environment, product traceability and adherence to regulatory reporting. The ERP system can produce the reports that are required to comply with the regulated reporting.
From defence contracting through to food and beverage production, granular traceability of product details such as supplier and material sources, material changes and customer deliveries of specific batches, as well as the ability to audit all material transactions are expected. The requirements to successfully track and sort all this data will require the cross-organisation data collection of an ERP system.
From a traceability perspective, a product recall system allows manufacturers to perform a full product recall quickly and efficiently by having instant access to all the critical information needed to track a suspect product, throughout the value chain. It supplies the necessary information to identify, isolate and action the activities that need to occur within the predetermined recall time limit.
ERP offers accurate forecasts
With businesses increasingly shifting routes to market to remain competitive, having accurate and real-time visibility into inventory levels are vital to improve profitability as well as manage cashflow. The ERP system supports this and allows businesses to analyse forecasted demand, accurately predict production targets and meet demand levels. A strong point of any ERP is that it helps manufacturers and distributors by automating the processes of balancing material supply, and product and service demand. This allows them to optimise the ordering processes, take advantage of economic order quantities, batching and economies of scale.
By getting all these fundamental elements in place right at the start of the journey, a business can reap the benefits of an ERP and achieve the desired ROI for the investment.
Opinion: Successfully managing large IT environments
The Australian enterprise infrastructure market is set to grow 11.3% in 2021 due to hybrid cloud adoption and infrastructure modernisation trends, according to new research from analyst firm, IDC. They say that 2020 was undoubtedly a year in which business disruptions accelerated enterprise IT infrastructure transformations in response to the unprecedented market dynamics.
Large IT environments include thousands of connected devices, systems and applications across multiple locations, so Australian-based enterprises need an easy way to gain visibility and control of their increasingly complex, hybrid or legacy infrastructures.
Successfully managing these large IT environments requires information about performance, availability and usage. The increase in the pace of code changes, testing, deployment and monitoring means that IT teams have to balance a lot of goals, constraints and tradeoffs.
To gain complete visibility of large IT environments, enterprises will often have a multitude of monitoring and analysis tools, generating in-depth information about every IT component. Having many point solutions makes the monitoring task a significant challenge to ensure that they can keep an eye on everything simultaneously. This wastes time and creates data silos that can lead to human error.
Centralising their monitoring platform, so that IT teams are instantly informed when issues occur in their IT infrastructure allows them to take appropriate and immediate action to mitigate any risks. Viewing the entire infrastructure through an integrated, single dashboard allows for a clear line of sight across an entire system and removes any blind spots.
By taking steps to create full real-time visibility across their entire technology stacks, large Australian companies can create a culture of observability across their infrastructure, networks, virtual environments, storage, applications, cloud and hardware. Gaining observability in near real-time will reduce a company’s time to resolution and will result in a much improved end-user experience.
Loosely coupled systems
Large enterprises often deploy thousands of applications to support and enable their business. Many of the core applications are large, monolithic systems featuring layers of dependencies and workarounds in established companies.
In these large IT environments, quarterly release schedules can create 24-month backlogs of updates and fixes. Making even minor changes to these core systems may require months of regression testing, adding to the already massive workload for IT teams.
Over the last few years, we have seen an entirely different approach to IT infrastructure design in which core components are no longer interdependent and monolithic but are “loosely coupled.”
Transforming a legacy architecture
Large enterprises can no longer afford to ignore the impact that complexity, lack of flexibility and inadequate scalability have on their bottom lines. By transforming their legacy architecture into one that emphasises cloud-first, containers, virtualised platforms and reusability, they may be able to move broadly from managing instances to managing outcomes.
The inevitable architecture
For many established companies, the move to an inevitable architecture represents the next phase in a familiar modernisation journey that began when they moved from mainframe to client-server and then to a web-centric architecture. The inevitable architecture, that has been adopted by many modern enterprises, is a cloud-based, distributed, elastic, standardised technology stack built for reliability, scalability and speed.
None of these technology transformations over the past two decades were easy, often taking months or even years to complete, but the outcome would usually justify the effort. It is already becoming clear that, taken together, a flexible architecture represents a fundamental shift across the IT enablement layer, that can deliver immediate efficiency gains while simultaneously laying a foundation for agility, innovation and growth.
Risk capabilities and profiles
There are many questions and challenges that CIOs need to address as they and their IT teams build more flexible and efficient architecture. For example, they may have to create additional processes to accommodate new risk capabilities that their organisations have not previously deployed.
Implementing new platforms often comes with risk and security capabilities that can be deployed, customised and integrated with existing solutions and business processes. While enterprises should take advantage of these capabilities, their existence does not mean they can ignore their risk considerations. Risk profiles vary, sometimes dramatically, by organisation and industry. Factory-embedded risk capabilities may not address the full spectrum of risks that an organisation faces.
Overcoming the enterprise monitoring challenge
So, it seems clear that having multiple methods to monitor everything in the IT environment is essential for a large organisation. The challenge for enterprises is to successfully monitor tens of thousands of elements in real-time and to ensure that they are performing well. This results in quicker response times, improved computing processes and satisfied employees and customers. Ultimately this will provide better performance through a high level of observability, intelligence and automation.
The obvious solution is to provide centralised IT infrastructure monitoring to gather data from many disparate sources and to avoid IT teams drowning in a flood of overwhelming information. Creating visibility across the entire tech stack is about empowering teams to work smarter, not harder while ensuring that the business objectives are met.