Leadership amid a pandemic and geopolitical firestorms
It has become clear that we will not be back to ‘business as usual’ anytime soon with many international borders, including Australia, remaining shut for the foreseeable future.
A year ago, the changes to the workplace brought on by Covid-19 were viewed as a temporary adjustment and something we needed to endure for a few months before the inevitable return to commuting, full offices and face-to-face meetings with customers, partners and suppliers.
As companies across Asia Pacific settle into the reality that things are not going to change very much, they need to shift their focus from temporary fixes to a fresh approach to their organisational strategy.
Sell more effectively
One thing that companies should be focusing on as the pandemic evolves is to sell more effectively and to put sales at the centre of their entire business strategy. They should be adapting the way their sales organisation goes to market to meet different customer priorities. Focusing on markets, products, capabilities and initiatives may have worked well enough in a good economy, but in a tight market, they should be looking at their sales function to win business.
Leverage sales
Companies should leverage sales to discover and meet new customer needs. Even though APAC economies have tightened during the pandemic, it does not mean there are not new opportunities.
Covid has caused lifestyle shifts that have created new markets and sales prospects, including the technology, office supplies and food and beverage requirements of the droves of people now working primarily from home.
The fact that the CBD cafes are now quiet, but the suburban ones are packed tells you how things have changed. What new customer needs can local companies across APAC meet? This is an opportunity to learn about the issues that are driving or reducing the use of certain products over others. It will help them to determine what additional challenges they could help customers solve and then build a strategy that will capitalise on and adapt their offerings to those new needs.
Improve the sales experience
At the onset of the pandemic, many companies adapted by moving sales interactions to videoconferencing platforms like Zoom, MS Teams or Google Meet. But the longer-term opportunity is to rethink how to use these platforms to improve, not just sustain, the sales experience, creating value and providing differentiation with prospects and clients to make the whole experience more compelling.
APAC companies should consider new opportunities to help customers recognise issues and identify opportunities they had not considered. With video calls, it is easier than ever to involve remotely based subject matter experts, implementation or customer support staff and other functions earlier in the sales process to provide deeper expertise and greater insight. Videoconferencing also makes it easier to involve company leaders with customers that would not usually attend face to face customer or prospect meetings to address any challenges and to provide higher-level connections.
Seek out acquisition opportunities
Despite the pandemic creating a real sense of panic, we are well used to crises in the technology sector, think the 1987 stock market crash, the post Millennium Bug IT spending slump and even the 2008 financial crisis. Crises create either volatility, a market disconnect or interruption or a lack of supply and demand of transactional capacity.
The pandemic caused volatility and a market disconnect but did not drastically diminish a supply of capital or demand of transaction activity. There was a bit of a pause in the initial months, but then the mergers and acquisition environment recovered a lot quicker than expected and deals were being done right left and centre.
Managing the geopolitical firestorms affecting Australian businesses
The relationship between China and Australia has seen its fair share of differences, but it has become increasingly tetchy in the past year after we requested an investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Added to this, our opinions about the political unrest in Hong Kong since 2019 has been unwelcome by the Chinese Government. This ongoing tension and anti-government sentiment always generates side effects for any business and has influenced many foreign companies like us with headquarters and offices in Hong Kong to consider temporary relocation of major assets and key operations.
And now a potential conflict with China over the independence or otherwise of Taiwan could test the already volatile relationship with Australia to the limit. Since China is one of our biggest trading partners, it is fundamentally important not to hastily misjudge their good trading history with Australia by throwing the toys out with the pram. We need to provide both Hong Kong and China the much needed time to adjust and settle in and work together.
Prospering in our new reality
The consumer reality has changed dramatically over the past few year; Australian and other APAC companies now need to take advantage of the opportunities and mitigate both the pandemic driven and geopolitical risks.
Businesses need to continue to articulate their commitment to customer safety and respond to the consumer demand for value for money and ease of buying online, by more deeply understanding the needs of their new customers they will prosper in our new reality.
Opinion: Benefits of ERP for manufacturers and distributors
There are several challenges that are keeping manufacturers and distributors awake at night. The most dangerous of these is the uncontrollable forces driving fundamental changes in the industry and include the global pandemic, international trade wars, the rise of globalisation, changing regulations and emerging technologies, to name but a few.
While the industry figures out how to navigate these external shifts, there is still the need to resolve a few fundamental internal pain points that have been around for the last decade. The most critical of these being that many businesses are still reliant on manual or paper-based systems and on top of that, management systems are ageing and disparate.
Understanding the objectives of your ERP implementation
To address these challenges, IDC predicts that global spending on digital transformation technologies and services is forecast to grow 10.4% to $1.3 trillion in the next year. While the stats show an increased uptake in technologies such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), for many businesses, there has been a hesitation around the adoption of ERP.
Concerns centre around costs and time considerations, while many still believe their legacy systems are doing enough to keep the lights on. ERP implementations are also a complex task for most businesses. According to a report by Technology Evaluation Centres, “Buying and implementing an ERP system is one of the most complex projects a business will take on, no matter the size of the company. In fact, nearly 50% of ERP implementations fail the first time around.”
While those figures are distressingly high, the key to a successful ERP implementation is to understand the key objectives of your ERP implementation, and how the ERP solution will address the pain points in your organisation, and how it will improve your customers’ experience. The organisation needs to be crystal clear on the expected outcome and why.
To realise those objectives, it is vital to understand what ERP is, what it is not, and its key benefits.
What is ERP?
In summary, ERP systems standardise, automate and integrate the core business processes. The standardisation of business processes allows the organisation to consistently do things the same way and easily understand if a problem occurs. The automation of business processes reduces human effort and consequently error, while improving operational efficiency and productivity. By integrating disparate business processes, ERP simplifies data and information transfer across the organisation, ensuring coherent information in all systems while also avoiding duplication of effort. Disparate systems encourage discontinuity between processes and result in people working at cross purposes in different parts of the organisation. Simply put, the ERP becomes the heart of a business.
ERP offers a single source of truth
As a single source of truth for companies, ERP allows businesses to operate with real-time data. Leadership can therefore take decisions consensually as they share the same data and insights. The business can also automate tasks, while eliminating the tracking of operations via spreadsheets, which in turn can drastically reduce manual errors, duplication of work and free up employees’ time so that they can focus on more important tasks.
The ERP platform also is able to connect to Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect live data to assist in closely monitoring critical processes and quality. Having a shared the single source of information ultimately provides the business with a complete and detailed view of their sales forecasts, incoming raw materials to meet those forecasts, manufacturing operations and progress of orders through the factory, distribution of orders to customers, cash position and account status for suppliers and customers. In other words, all the key information required to make the business a success
ERP allows for comprehensive compliance and traceability
Globally, manufacturers and distributors need to comply with several regulations to ensure a safe working environment, product traceability and adherence to regulatory reporting. The ERP system can produce the reports that are required to comply with the regulated reporting.
From defence contracting through to food and beverage production, granular traceability of product details such as supplier and material sources, material changes and customer deliveries of specific batches, as well as the ability to audit all material transactions are expected. The requirements to successfully track and sort all this data will require the cross-organisation data collection of an ERP system.
From a traceability perspective, a product recall system allows manufacturers to perform a full product recall quickly and efficiently by having instant access to all the critical information needed to track a suspect product, throughout the value chain. It supplies the necessary information to identify, isolate and action the activities that need to occur within the predetermined recall time limit.
ERP offers accurate forecasts
With businesses increasingly shifting routes to market to remain competitive, having accurate and real-time visibility into inventory levels are vital to improve profitability as well as manage cashflow. The ERP system supports this and allows businesses to analyse forecasted demand, accurately predict production targets and meet demand levels. A strong point of any ERP is that it helps manufacturers and distributors by automating the processes of balancing material supply, and product and service demand. This allows them to optimise the ordering processes, take advantage of economic order quantities, batching and economies of scale.
By getting all these fundamental elements in place right at the start of the journey, a business can reap the benefits of an ERP and achieve the desired ROI for the investment.