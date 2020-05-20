Article
Digital Strategy

JD opens first overseas unmanned store in Jakarta

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese online retail giant JD.com has launched an unmanned store in Jakarta, the first outlet of its kind in Indonesia.

This will also be a first for JD, which operates 20 such stores in China but Is venturing overseas for the first time, with the Jakarta store being its first ever cashless shop outside its home country.

The Jakarta facility will be 270 sq m and is located in a major shopping mall. JD uses technology to allow customers to pick up items, scan them and pay for them using the JD app.

See also:

City focus: Jakarta

Indonesia received $13.32bn investment in Q1 2018, up 11%

Intelligent fashion: Alibaba and GUESS join forces for New Retail

In addition, cameras are used in the store so customer traffic can be tracked for data analytics purposes. It also helps JD keep an inventory of what is in stock and which products should be recommended.

The company, which is Alibaba’s main rival in the ecommerce space, is set to expand across Southeast Asia. It would appear to be going from strength to strength, having received a $550mn investment from Google last month, as well as its spin-off JD Finance being expected to raise up to $2bn in its series B funding round. The finance arm is set to be valued at $20bn post funding.

 

AlibabaEcommerceGoogleJakarta
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy