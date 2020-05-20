Hyatt brings Hyatt Centric brand to India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced last week that it will bring its Hyatt Centric brand to India for the first time.

The company will rebrand its Hyatt Bangalore MG Road to a Hyatt Centric hotel, which will be the 23rd Hyatt Centric in the world and the first in India. Currently, the Hyatt Centric brand has presences in New York, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Madrid and Tokyo.

Hyatt’s Vice President of Operations for India, Sunjae Sharma, said in a statement: “We are delighted to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to our savvy guests in India with the opening of Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.”

He added: “Based in the hustle and bustle of Bangalore’s city centre, we are confident that Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore will serve as a platform for guests to easily explore and share al that is vibrant and exciting about the garden city.”

Sharma stated he felt the launch of the Hyatt Centric brand in India “strengthens Hyatt’s portfolio in the country and highlights our commitment to offering the authentic experiences guests want”.

The hotel has been designed by Studio HBA and has 143 rooms. It includes two restaurants, event and business space, a fitness centre and a spa. The hotel therefore bears some semblance to the other Hyatt Centric offerings around the world, but Hyatt assures visitors it has been decorated with a “local flavour”.

Hyatt currently has 29 hotels in 18 destinations across India, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The Indian government is currently working to expand its invisible exports including tourism and hospitality. These form part of twelve ‘Champion Services’ which Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu stated will be focused on this year.