How NAB plans to improve its marketing presence by hiring a new CMO

In an effort to further improve its customer service, National Australia Bank (NAB) has hired former McDonald’s vice president of media & digital for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Andrew Knott, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This news coincides with NAB’s recent announcement of setting up a program to compensate clients who received faulty financial advice from its representatives. As of today, NAB will begin reaching out to customers who have been casualties of poor advice since 2009.

“It’s exciting to have Andrew join NAB from an iconic global brand, but more importantly, he brings a 20-year track record of delivering for customers, as well as digital and thought leadership,” said NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn.

During Knott’s three years in the role at McDonald’s, he supervised an increased focus on customers using insights and analytics, in addition to converting to implementing more digital marketing solutions.

Most of that was due to consumers using more and more mobile and digital platforms to complete transactions.

Knott will take over later this year at one of NAB’s Melbourne offices, and will be in charge of aiding the banking giant in improving customer assistance while making sure it is reflected in the NAB brand. He will work under and report to personal banking group executive Gavin Slater.

Prior to McDonald’s, Knott was chief digital officer at the advertising agency Euro RSCG, where he was in charge of driving the digital agenda across social, mobile and content. He has also held senior marketing and digital roles in both Australia and Asia for the marketing company Ogilvy and cloud computing company Salesforce.com.

“In an increasingly fragmented world where brands are defined by what customers experience not just by what brands say, NAB’s passion for customers is compelling,” said Knott. “There are few brands that impact people’s lives every single day, and even fewer that have a genuine commitment like NAB does to putting customers first to help them realise their full potential.”

