Dell Technologies launches Singapore Innovation Hub

Dell Technologies is investing US$50 million in the establishment of a Global Innovation Hub (GIH) in Singapore to accelerate developments in digital experiences.

The first such hub by Dell Technologies outside of the US, Singapore’s Hub comes under the firm’s Digital Future - Made in Singapore initiative that aims to fast track the adoption of digital solutions and drive digital innovations developed in Singapore.

With Singapore already an internationally vibrant business, technology and thriving R&D hub, Our Digital Future - Made in Singapore initiative further supports the country’s “unique standing by driving digital innovations developed in Singapore to the world”, says Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies.

The Hub - from cloud-native to cybersecurity

The Hub will focus on advancing multiple growth areas for digital transformation including augmented/mixed reality, data analytics, cloud-native, cybersecurity and edge computing and will be home to a specialised team responsible for enhancing user experiences through innovation.

It will further house existing Singapore R&D facilities like the Singapore Design Centre, responsible for global product design and development of key product categories, and will include a hardware prototyping lab dedicated to product design and innovation, and an AI Experience Zone.

Supported by talented local professionals, this initiative will not just “allow us to ideate, experiment and co-create meaningful digital solutions for our global customer and partner ecosystem”, says Midha, but further contribute to the country’s growth by develloping “innovative products and solutions in emerging technologies to serve the wider regional and global markets”.

According to Ang Chin Tah, Vice President and Head, DISG, the Hub speaks to Dell’s confidence in Singapore as an attractive R&D location, with access to talent and a vibrant ecosystem of partners”.

Our Digital Future - Made in Singapore initiative

Last year, the Singapore government announced an investment of S$25 billion into its next five-year plan for research, innovation and enterprise (RIE 2025) to meet a broader spectrum of national needs and build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy and society.

Over the past two decades, Dell Technologies has been proactively enabling businesses and communities in Singapore. Once a PC-maker, the company has evolved to become one of the largest global technology companies with deep expertise across edge computing, 5G, cloud, security and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Today, Dell drives digital transformation initiatives for companies of all sizes via its comprehensive product portfolio.

The launch of the GIH and a move to leverage local talent continue the momentum by Dell Technologies to upskill and train more than 3,000 Singaporeans to be future-ready, as well as a collaboration with Singapore Management University for its students to benefit from a curriculum on cloud-native and emerging technologies.

“In encouraging the adoption of digital solutions and new technologies, strengthening our product and process innovation system, and engaging the talent pipeline, we believe that we are paving the path for a more resilient, progressive, inclusive and sustainable economy,” concludes Midha.