Business Review Asia - November edition out now!

The latest edition of Business Review Asia magazine is out now for you to enjoy.

This month our lead feature is about the regional winner of the 2017 DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards which took place in Singapore: engineering giant Jacobs, which has locations across China, India, Hong Kong and the wider Asia Pacific Region. Stuart Hodge finds out from Alan Hendry, Director of Sustainability, why sustainability needn’t be as costly as we might think.

We also have a feature on Thailand’s efforts to create a new economic hub: The Eastern Economic Corridor.

For this month’s Top 10 list, we’ve looked at the biggest economies in Asia, and found out what’s contributing to the growth of these leading nations.

Be sure to check out our exclusive company interviews with Katoen Natie, LF Logistics, Nexteer Automotive, PCI Limited and PT Mora Telematika Indonesia.

We hope you enjoy reading the issue as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together, and can’t wait to hear your thoughts and opinions on Twitter at @BizRevAsia.

To read the latest issue, click here.