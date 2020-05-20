Asia Business Chief: February edition out now!

This month’s Asia edition of Business Chief is now live and can be read here.

February promises an exciting issue packed with a wide variety of content. Our lead feature offers exclusive insight from Xiaomi’s Senior Vice President Wang Xiang about the Chinese smartphone unicorn’s foray into the Indian market, where smartphone uptake is set to mimic that of China.

We also have global features offering advice from CEOs around the world on retaining the right talent and how new technologies can help companies manage risk more effectively. In addition, Ben Mouncer speaks to Conrad Fritzsch, Director of Digitalisation, Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz about why he thinks people are essential to digital transformation.

This month’s Top Ten list looks at the biggest IPOs Asia had to offer in 2017. Finally, our city focus for this month examines Singapore’s place as a trading hub as it develops into a global smart city.

Be sure to check out our exclusive company reports on Burger King, Marriott International and Staples, too – global businesses with exciting news to share.

We hope you enjoy reading this issue as much as we enjoyed putting it together.

We welcome any feedback as always on our new @BusinessChief Twitter account.

Enjoy!

Read the magazine here.