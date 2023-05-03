Top 10 most valuable unicorns in China – phones to drones

When it comes to birthing unicorns, China is fertile territory.

Trailing second only to the US, China boasts 316 unicorns, up 15 in just one year (2022) and a staggering 50% since pre-Covid days.

In fact, according to the latest Global Unicorn Index 2023, released by The Hurun Institute, China has more unicorns than the next 15 ranked countries combined, inclusive of India, the UK, Germany and Israel.

So prolific is Asia’s largest country in scaling startups that in 2022, the country’s top 10 cities had the highest concentration of unicorns (83%) – even more than the US. China also led the way for top unicorn IPOs with nine out of 15 – including Polestar, ranked number one globally last year with a US$20bn valuation.

But it’s not just in unicorn numbers where China shines. The country is birthing some of the fastest growing and most profitable unicorns, the report finds.

While TikTok owner ByteDance retained its title as the world’s most valuable unicorn, worth US$200bn, in 2022, fast fashion ecommerce platform Shein saw the biggest rise in valuation globally (US$45bn).

In healthtech, China drew with the US for the world’s most valuable with Hangzhou-based WeDoctor valued at US$7bn, while Shanghai-based Xiaohongshu is now the world’s second most valuable SaaS unicorn at US$14bn.

When it comes to the pipeline, China also boasts the second-highest level of Gazelles, with 32%, just 6% less than the US. A gazelle is a startup founded in the 2000s, worth over US$500m, and not yet listed on a public exchange and most likely to ‘go unicorn’ within three years. After San Francisco, Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen are the cities worldwide with more startups likely to become unicorns within five years.

In celebrating China’s dominance in the startup and scaleup ecosystem, we delve deep into the facts and stats behind China’s top 10 most profitable unicorns founded in the 2000s and not yet listed on a public exchange, according to the Global Unicorn Index 2023.

1

Technology

Valuation: US$200 billion

CEO: Liang Rubo