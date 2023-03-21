Top 10 best-performing Australian companies: mines to banks

Headquartered in Melbourne, BHP Group is the world’s largest-listed miner, with 38,000 employees and US$210.122 billion in market value.

Focused on the resources that the world needs to grow and decarbonise, BHP engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, copper, and coal, with the iron ore segment responsible for half of revenues, and the copper segment growing amid the current copper boom.



The Group said recently it remains committed to growing its portfolio of copper and nickel projects, but is not interested in the lithium market, which it believes is well supplied.

While BHP’s profits in the six months ending 31 December 2022 came in 32% lower than the US$9.44bn in the same period last year, due to slowing growth in the US and Europe, the Group is optimistic that growth in China and India will boost commodity demand over the next six to 12 months, CEO Mike Henry told CNBC.

The company’s projects include iron ore mines in Brazil and Australia, and copper mines in Peru, Australia and Chile. It also has a potash development project in Canada, and coal mines in Australia, the US and Colombia.

