Splitit partners with world's largest card network, UnionPay
Splitit, a global payment technology company, has announced a global partnership with UnionPay International, part of China UnionPay, the provider of bank card services and a major card scheme in mainland China. This marks a significant expansion into a large Asia Pacific shopper base.
UnionPay International will integrate Splitit into its network, giving UnionPay cardholders and those accepting UnionPay the chance to use Splitit’s installment payments product.
UnionPay has expanded to 180 countries and regions, covering 55 million merchants. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 32 million merchants. Over 9 billion UnionPay cards (debit and credit) are issued in 68 countries and regions, with over 150 million issued outside mainland China.
Significant milestone for Splitit in South Pacific
“The cooperation with Splitit is a remarkable milestone for UnionPay to further deepen its cooperation with partners in the South Pacific region,” said Jiangtao Jian, General Manager, UnionPay International South Pacific branch. “We’re excited to bring this partnership with Splitit to UPI customers globally so they can benefit from increased flexibility in how they pay.”
Brad Paterson, CEO of Splitit, added that partnering with UnionPay builds on its existing card network.
“The partnership is another significant milestone in Splitit’s Asia Pacific expansion strategy to boost consumer adoption and merchant acceptance,” says Paterson. “This increased relevance to more cardholders and merchants will, in turn, accelerate our merchant sales volume.”
Splitit enables shoppers to use the credit they have earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments, using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals.
Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D centre in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT.
Monde Nissin: the story of the Philippines’ largest-ever IPO
One of the Philippines’ largest food manufacturers Monde Nissin has made stock market history following its record US$1bn initial public offering (IPO).
This debut marks not just the Philippines’ largest-ever listing, but also Southeast Asia’s second-largest listing this year after the US$1.8bn debut of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail.
The oversubscribed IPO, supported by 11 key investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Capital Group and Eastspring Investments, proved a big draw for investors thanks to Monde Nissin’s investment in the surging food market of alternative meat.
Betting its future on alternative meat
While Monde Nissin dominates the snack market in the Philippines and is most well-known there for its bestselling instant noodles Lucky Me!, the four-decade-old foodmaker is betting its future on fake meat, with its alternative meat brand Quorn accounting for one-fifth of the company’s total sales (22%), and having achieved sales of US$1.4bn in 2020.
Monde Nissin acquired British meat alternative company Quorn, founded by Marlow Foods, for US$830m from a UK private equity firm in 2015 and has since introduced Quorn to Asia including the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Thailand. The Quorn brand continues to be most popular in its home market of the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all sales, and also sells in Europe, Australia and the US.
However, during the pandemic, Monde Nissin saw its Quorn brand struggle to fulfil the recent surge in alternative meat products with investment needed to increase capacity and meet growing demand.
But with the global meat substitutes market soaring in recent years as consumers focus on nutrition, health, sustainability and animal welfare, and with brands like Beyond Meat landing record investments, Monde Nissin is set to use a significant amount of the IPO proceeds raised to push both push its Quorn products and invest in more meat-free products, with a particular focus on pushing Quorn in the US markets with localised flavours.
How Monde Nissin rose in the snack ranks
But while Monde Nissin is betting its future on fake meat, it is the company’s branded snacks’ business that is currently most lucrative with its noodle business making up around 50% of total net sales and its biscuit business roughly 30%.
This success is mainly build on the back of a number of strategic and clever acquisitions.
Founded in 1980, Monde Nissin first served up its own branded biscuits – Butter Coconut and Wafer cookies – and continued to acquire other international snack brands including Australia’s pure premium juice brand Nudie. The company broke into the instant noodles market a decade after its debut with Lucky Me! and made its biggest acquisition in 2005, purchasing British faux meat producer Quorn.
But that’s not all. The Makati-headquartered firm owns an array of Philippines’ market-leading brands including SkyFlakes and Fita, which have a 30.5% share of the biscuit market; Mama Sita’s with its 56% share of the oyster sauce market.
In fact, Monde Nissin dominates the country’s snacking market, taking 68% and 73% of the country’s instant noodle and yoghurt drinks market share, respectively. And it also distributes its brands to more than 45 countries worldwide.
It's a family affair
A family-run business, still today, Monde Nissan was founded by Betty Ang (President) and her Indonesian husband Hoediono Kweefanus (VC of the board). A Filipina businesswoman of Chinese descent, Ang is listed as Forbes’ 19th richest Filipino
The company is owned mainly by her husband’s extended Indonesian family. Ang’s brother-in-law, Hartono Kweefanus, sits as chairman of the board and is also chairman one of the largest biscuit manufacturers in Indonesia (PT Khong Guan Biscuit). While Henry Soesanto, also Ang’s brother-in-law, currently serves as CEO of Monde Nissan.