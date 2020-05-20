Article
Corporate Finance

Singapore’s FUSION secures $12.3bn in assets for blockchain platform

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Singapore-based technology start-up, FUSION, has secured $12.3bn in assets for its blockchain platform.

FUSION is a crypto-finance business which was founded by DJ Qian. It has secured the financial assets from three strategic partners which have all committed to lock their funds into the organisation’s public blockchain platform, according to Reuters.  

The partners include FormulA, an asset management company; Carnex, a car financing business; and KuaiLaiCai, a restaurant supply chain management firm. Each partner has deposited its assets using the FUSION blockchain platform, which will then allow them to manage or handle transactions from that platform.

See also:

Japan’s Binance establishes $1bn blockchain fund

Singapore comes top in Global Cities Report 2018

Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announces $1bn blockchain fund

In an interview on Thursday, Qian explained: “FUSION is like a value connector… every company has its own ecosystem and the money flows from one player to another, but that ecosystem is actually very limited. What FUSION is trying to do is create a platform that will help these ecosystems connect with each other once they have digitised their assets.”

He added that FUSION will allow companies to gain access to a global network, and to use their committed assets across various cryptocurrencies, with a wider range of financial instruments available.

singaporeCryptocurrencyBlockchainFusion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy