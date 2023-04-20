Singapore life insurance industry to reach US$77bn by 2027

Singapore’s life insurance industry is likely to be worth US$77 billion by 2027 following a period of rapid growth, according to leading analyst GlobalData.

The London-based consulting company said the sector was set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from the 2022 figure of US$47.2bn in terms of gross written premium (GWP).

GlobalData’s insurance database showed the country’s life insurance industry growing at 13.3% in 2022 and a projected growth of 10.9% in 2023.

Shabbir Ansari, Senior Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, explained: “Singapore’s life insurance industry has shown resilience and recorded its fastest growth in recent years despite the pandemic.