New Singapore initiative designed to help corporates grow
Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey & Company are among four firms chosen as part of a brand-new business growth initiative launched by the venture building arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB Ventures).
Titled the Corporate Venture Launchpad, this new S$10 million initiative brings together the venture and incubation wings of McKinsey (Leap by McKinsey) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG Digital Ventures), along with two other venture studios – FutureLabs Ventures and Rainmaking – to help pilot a programme to help large Singapore companies innovate their products, services and business models to keep ahead of the competition.
According to EDB’s chairman Beh Swan Gin, this new programme “seeks to spur companies to create new ventures from Singapore, that can scale to become globally competitive businesses”.
Venture building a focus in Asia
This launch comes off the back of research by the EDB last year when 11 out of 13 CEOs of Singapore-listed companies said venture building was a top priority. However, venture building can often be a challenge for big firms who are focused heavily on day-to-day operations.
“While companies have the innovation capacity, much of their focus is often on optimising core business operations,” explains Choo Heng Tong, EVP, New Ventures and Innovation at EDB. “Building ventures with an agile and autonomous entrepreneurial team will allow them to effectively search and build new growth areas. We want to support these large businesses, which have significant market reach and scale, in leveraging these advantages.”
The investment of corporate funds in external startup companies (Corporate Venture Capital – CVC) is strong in Asia, with the continent continuing its global CVC investment reign in 2020 with a total of 1,360 deals (compared to 1,275 in North America), marking a 33% annual increase.
How will the Corporate Venture Launchpad work?
Set to run as a one-year pilot programme, the Corporate Venture Launchpad is aimed at supporting up to 20 large and well-established Singapore-based companies to explore new areas of growth beyond their existing core business.
Under the programme, eligible companies will work closely with the four venture studios to incubate new businesses in an agile and phased approach, everything from idea generation through to concept validation and venture launch.
Some US$7.4m of available funding will fund 20 concept validation sprints, with EDB New Ventures supporting up to 50% of the cost of each concept validation sprint over a six-month period, though potential follow-on co-investment and value creation support will also be available.
Who is the Corporate Venture Launchpad for?
This programme aims to support large, established corporates that are new to the corporate venturing journey in Singapore to:
- Build their new ventures quickly and effectively
- Create new growth and keep ahead of disruption through building new ventures with innovative products, services and business models
- Join a growing corporate venturing movement, where corporates build new ventures that have strong potential to scale from Singapore to become globally competitive businesses
What are McKinsey and BCG offering in this programme?
With Leap by McKinsey having helped develop 380 new businesses over the past 5 years, and claiming a 5.1x average return on investment, the consulting firm is well-placed to help with such an initiative and has assembled an 8-strong team to design and deliver a six-week Venture Program.
“We are incredibly excited,” says McKinsey’s Singapore managing partner Badrinath Ramanathan. “We believe the next wave in creating value will come from innovation by incumbent companies, even more so than start-ups. This is a wonderful opportunity to create Singapore’s next generation of business leaders.”
First announced end of 2019, BCG’s Digital Ventures arm (BCGDV), including a new campus in Singapore, launched five new ventures in the city-state last year and is “looking forward to boosting Singapore’s corporate venturing ecosystem jointly”, says BCGDV MD Hanno Stegmann.
Monde Nissin: the story of the Philippines’ largest-ever IPO
One of the Philippines’ largest food manufacturers Monde Nissin has made stock market history following its record US$1bn initial public offering (IPO).
This debut marks not just the Philippines’ largest-ever listing, but also Southeast Asia’s second-largest listing this year after the US$1.8bn debut of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail.
The oversubscribed IPO, supported by 11 key investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Capital Group and Eastspring Investments, proved a big draw for investors thanks to Monde Nissin’s investment in the surging food market of alternative meat.
Betting its future on alternative meat
While Monde Nissin dominates the snack market in the Philippines and is most well-known there for its bestselling instant noodles Lucky Me!, the four-decade-old foodmaker is betting its future on fake meat, with its alternative meat brand Quorn accounting for one-fifth of the company’s total sales (22%), and having achieved sales of US$1.4bn in 2020.
Monde Nissin acquired British meat alternative company Quorn, founded by Marlow Foods, for US$830m from a UK private equity firm in 2015 and has since introduced Quorn to Asia including the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Thailand. The Quorn brand continues to be most popular in its home market of the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all sales, and also sells in Europe, Australia and the US.
However, during the pandemic, Monde Nissin saw its Quorn brand struggle to fulfil the recent surge in alternative meat products with investment needed to increase capacity and meet growing demand.
But with the global meat substitutes market soaring in recent years as consumers focus on nutrition, health, sustainability and animal welfare, and with brands like Beyond Meat landing record investments, Monde Nissin is set to use a significant amount of the IPO proceeds raised to push both push its Quorn products and invest in more meat-free products, with a particular focus on pushing Quorn in the US markets with localised flavours.
How Monde Nissin rose in the snack ranks
But while Monde Nissin is betting its future on fake meat, it is the company’s branded snacks’ business that is currently most lucrative with its noodle business making up around 50% of total net sales and its biscuit business roughly 30%.
This success is mainly build on the back of a number of strategic and clever acquisitions.
Founded in 1980, Monde Nissin first served up its own branded biscuits – Butter Coconut and Wafer cookies – and continued to acquire other international snack brands including Australia’s pure premium juice brand Nudie. The company broke into the instant noodles market a decade after its debut with Lucky Me! and made its biggest acquisition in 2005, purchasing British faux meat producer Quorn.
But that’s not all. The Makati-headquartered firm owns an array of Philippines’ market-leading brands including SkyFlakes and Fita, which have a 30.5% share of the biscuit market; Mama Sita’s with its 56% share of the oyster sauce market.
In fact, Monde Nissin dominates the country’s snacking market, taking 68% and 73% of the country’s instant noodle and yoghurt drinks market share, respectively. And it also distributes its brands to more than 45 countries worldwide.
It's a family affair
A family-run business, still today, Monde Nissan was founded by Betty Ang (President) and her Indonesian husband Hoediono Kweefanus (VC of the board). A Filipina businesswoman of Chinese descent, Ang is listed as Forbes’ 19th richest Filipino
The company is owned mainly by her husband’s extended Indonesian family. Ang’s brother-in-law, Hartono Kweefanus, sits as chairman of the board and is also chairman one of the largest biscuit manufacturers in Indonesia (PT Khong Guan Biscuit). While Henry Soesanto, also Ang’s brother-in-law, currently serves as CEO of Monde Nissan.