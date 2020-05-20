India’s Jet Airways to buy 75 more Boeing 737 MAX jets

Indian airline Jet Airways has announced it will purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets from the US manufacturer. This will bring its total number of aircraft bought from Boeing over the past year to 225.

Jet Airways is the largest full-service airline in India and is rapidly expanding to meet the demand of India’s aviation market, which is the fastest-growing in the world.

So far, the agreement has been made to buy the aircraft and was reported by Reuters, but it is unclear whether this took the form of an MoU or binding contract. Taking into account the value of the planes, Reuters reports that the deal could total over $9bn in value.

According to the Times of India, Jet Airways lags behind main competitor in the domestic market share, IndiGo, in terms of growth.