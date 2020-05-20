Article
Corporate Finance

India’s Jet Airways to buy 75 more Boeing 737 MAX jets

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Indian airline Jet Airways has announced it will purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets from the US manufacturer. This will bring its total number of aircraft bought from Boeing over the past year to 225.

Jet Airways is the largest full-service airline in India and is rapidly expanding to meet the demand of India’s aviation market, which is the fastest-growing in the world.

See also:

India’s Jet Airways orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Jet Airways to add 144 new weekly flights

Indian aviation set to soar as Mumbai airport hosts record number of flights

So far, the agreement has been made to buy the aircraft and was reported by Reuters, but it is unclear whether this took the form of an MoU or binding contract. Taking into account the value of the planes, Reuters reports that the deal could total over $9bn in value.

According to the Times of India, Jet Airways lags behind main competitor in the domestic market share, IndiGo, in terms of growth.

 

aviationBoeingJet AirwaysBoeing 737 MAX
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy