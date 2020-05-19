Article
Corporate Finance

Government gives $8.25mn to blockchain energy project

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Power Ledger, an Australian energy startup company, has been awarded a AU$8.25mn (US$6.25mn) grant by the government.

The project that received the funding aims to create the country’s first green city in Fremantle, west of the country.

The company plans to utilise blockchain technology in order to create a peer-to-peer renewable energy network.

This network will enable the trading of self-generated units of solar power to energy retailers, who will then broker the energy to utilities.

SEE ALSO:

The startup raised AU$34mn (US$26mn) through an initial coin offering (ICO) in October, with a final sum of approximately AU$22mn (US$17mn).

Now the project will receive AU$2.57mn (US$1.95mn) from the government, with an additional AU$5.68mn (US$4.3mn) being funded by project partners including Curtin University, Murdoch University, Curtin Institute of Computation, LandCorp, CSIRO/Data61, CISCO and Power Ledger.

“A large solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, rooftop solar PV panels, a precinct sized battery, an electric vehicle charge station and precinct water treatment and capture systems will be orchestrated using blockchain technology and data analytics, and demonstrate the interconnected infrastructure of future smart cities,” reported the Mayor of Fremantle, Brad Pettitt.

“This collaboration between existing infrastructure, renewable energy and innovative technology fits with our One Planet zero carbon energy target and will help us to secure the ongoing sustainability of essential services for communities that live here.”

SolarBlockchainPower LedgerSmart city
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy