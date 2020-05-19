Article
Corporate Finance

Figures show ATMs becoming obsolete

By Enterprise Monkey
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Trips to the ATM may soon be a thing of the past, with new data showing that cash machine withdrawals in Australia have declined 17.2 percent since 2012.

Analysis by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has shown that in the 12 months up to April 2016, 685.8 million cash withdrawals were made nationwide — marking a six percent downgrade in a single year.  

Australians are increasingly turning to new contactless payment methods instead of visiting their nearest cash machine.

Bessie Hassan, a Money Expert with finder.com.au, said consumers will continue to favour ‘tap and go’ transactions in years to come

“'As we move closer to a cashless society the trend of less ATM withdrawals will continue,” she said.

The analysis also showed that forty percent of ATM users visited ‘foreign’ cash machines, thereby incurring a withdrawal fee of $2 or more. While this gave Australian banks $540.6 million in revenue to April of this year, ATM fees paid by customers also declined by 18.2 percent in the past five years.

“Why spend ten minutes hunting around for your bank's ATM when you can just flash your debit card for those everyday purchases?” Hassan said.

However, the use of ATMs will likely continue in more rural parts of the country, where customers use cash machines as a substitute for bank branches.

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine

ATM use Australia ATM withdrawal Australia ATM withdrawal fee Australia Reserve Bank of Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy