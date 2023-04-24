Islamic finance to surpass US$3.69 trillion by 2024

Estimates predict the Islamic finance market will surpass a staggering US$3.69 trillion by 2024, driven by increasing demand for Sharia-compliant financial services. While the Halal products market is estimated to grow to over US$4 trillion.



Muslims make up a quarter (24%) of the world’s population, and most of the population in 47 countries, and countries with large Muslim populations, like Indonesia, which has the greatest numbers of Muslims at 231 million, are vying to take advantage of the growing Islamic banking and finance sector.



Iran represents a quarter of the volume, followed by Saudi Arabia. Malaysia, at US $250 billion ranks third. Keen not to miss out, the governments of several Asian countries are actively promoting the development of Islamic financial markets and digital currency. With Indonesia Islamic banking realising US $5 billion a month, it is clear why.

According to AlHashmi, not only does the crypto industry have a significant untapped and underserved market in the form of more than 1.8 billion global Muslim population, but non-Muslims all over the world are also adopting Islamic finance.



Not to mention the Islamic financial system has been virtually untouched by the recent financial crisis due to its prohibitions on speculative transactions and uncertainty.

How Halal is Islamic Coin?

The main reasons why Islamic Coin has gained such strong interest from investors is its focus on ethics, sustainability, and transparency – as it follows strictly the guidelines laid out by Islamic financial law.

Islamic finance dictates the prohibition of paying or charging interest, of speculative transactions, and the focus on fairness and risk-sharing, not to mention the provision of economic and social benefits.

And this claim to Shariah compliance was made formal last year upon the granting of a Fatwa, a legal endorsement issued by the world’s leading Muslim authorities based on Islamic Coin’s use of proof-of-stake mining, dedication to charity and the decentralised nature of the ISLM coin.

“We are proud to build and deliver a Shariah-compliant, immutable, independent financial system that serves the Muslim community and beyond – a pillar of stability, intertwined with values that are future-proof in a change world,” AlHashmi said at the time.

So, what makes Islamic Coin Halal?

Firstly, its price is determined solely by the market and so it is always fair; and unlike fiduciary money, it is not operated by the banks whose main business is to earn profit by charging interest. Also, Islamic Coin may only be minted, and each time a new one is minted, 10% of the issue amount is deposited into a special Evergreen DAO – a non-profit virtual foundation, for further investment into Islamic internet projects or given to Islamic charities.

According to Andrey Kuznetsov, CTO at the Haqq Association, Islamic Coin not only makes social contributions through charity, but it is also good to society because is less energy insensitive. It uses a proof-of-stake system that requires the purchase of tokens to be part of the network, “a process that saves significant amounts of energy”.