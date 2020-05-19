Article
Corporate Finance

Commonwealth Bank’s blockchain bond receives support from seven investors

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced that the world’s first blockchain bond has received support from seven investors.

The launch of bond-i has reportedly helped the Washington-based World Bank raise AU$110mn (US$80.8mn).

“Since announcing the mandate, the interest we’ve received for bond-i has been overwhelming,” remarked James Wall, Executive General Manager of IB&M at CBA.

“It is clear the market is ready and open to the uptake of emerging technologies and sees the potential evolution of the capital markets.”

“It has been a pleasure to work on such a ground-breaking transaction with a forward-thinking organisation like the World Bank.”

SEE ALSO:

The bond’s investors include CBA, First State Super, NSW Treasury Corporation, Northern Trust, QBE, SAFA, and Treasury Corporation of Victoria.

“I am delighted that this pioneer bond transaction using the distributed ledger technology, bond-i, was extremely well received by investors,” commented Arunma Oteh, Treasurer at the World Bank.

“We are particularly impressed with the breath of interest from official institutions, fund managers, government institutions, and banks.”

“We were no doubt successful in moving from concept to reality because these high-quality investors understood the value of leveraging technology for innovation in capital markets.”

“We welcome the huge interest that this transaction has generated from various stakeholders and will continue to seek ways to leverage emerging technologies to make capital markets more secure and efficient.”

CBACommonwealth Bank of AustraliaWorld BankBloackchain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy