First ever Asia edition of Business Chief - live now!

May 20, 2020
The first edition of our new Business Chief magazines for Asia is now live! We are really excited to be sharing this re-branded publication with you. You may have noticed a change to the site and now it’s time to reveal our new-look magazine for 2018.

We hope you enjoy our expanded range of content, including our leadership showcase interview with Eric Mallace, Managing Director (Malaysia and Singapore) at Jotun Paints, who explains the company’s expansion across the globe and particularly across Southeast Asia. 

We also have features on IoT, Indeed’s recent report on offering employees unlimited leave, and the UN and World Bank’s sustainability roadmap. Hong Kong is the destination for our January City Focus, which examines the city-state’s recent fintech initiatives. For this month’s top 10 list, we’re looking at Asia’s fastest growing tech companies.

Don’t miss our exclusive insights on Coty, Valmet, Sarawak Energy and BNP Paribas Cardif.

Wishing you the very best beginning to 2018, and as always we welcome your comments on Twitter.

Read the new issue here.  

World BankHong KongIoTIndeed
