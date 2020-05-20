Article
Corporate Finance

China’s youngest billionaire and richest woman now $6bn richer

May 20, 2020
China’s richest woman and youngest billionaire, Yang Huiyan, reportedly added $6.1bn to her wealth in seven days, Bloomberg has reported.

Yang Huiyan is the controlling shareholder of Country Garden Holdings, a real estate company of which she owns a 57% stake.

Shares in the company rose, resulting in Yang’s total wealth surging to $29.7bn in total as of 10th January, according to Bloomberg.

Country Garden Holdings’ shares rose 24% this year through to January 10th and shares have more than quadrupled in the past year.

Yang is 36 and was transferred the controlling stake by her father Yang Guoqiang in 2005.

Back in November Forbes released its China rich list and Yang was one of only four people under 40 in the top 100 list, which has an average age of 55. She was also the only woman to be included in the top ten.

She was then stated to be worth $20.7bn so is likely to be even higher up on next year’s list.

The property company is currently based in Guangdong province, China, and was named as one of Forbes Asia’s Fab Top 50 Companies in 2011.

Its most recently reported revenue is $20.8bn.

 

