Article
Corporate Finance

Chevron project in Australia clears big hurdle

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Chevron recently completed the topsides floatover installation on the company’s offshore platform involved with the massive Wheatstone LNG project in Australia.

The topside is among the heaviest in the world, as it weighs over 36,000 tonnes. Just lifting the structure 20 metres to prepare it for transportation is a daunting challenge for engineers.

RELATED TOPICEnergy Innovators -- Developing the Latest LNG Technology

The liquefied natural gas plant has been under construction in Western Australia’s Ashburton North Strategic Industrial area, and is nearly 60 per cent complete. Below is a video released by Chevron showing part of the latest project.

That same day, Chevron released this video of overall status of this major venture.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the byproduct of natural gas being chilled to negative 162 degrees Celsius and stripped of contaminants such as water, mercury and others. This produces LNG, which takes up about 1/600 of the volume of gaseous methane.

RELATED TOPICAustralia Poised to Become #1 Global Supplier of LNG

The purpose of this costly process is to aid in logistics. With a lot less space taken up, tankers are able to transport much more LNG than natural gas, which allows deliveries to stay competitive in a low-price environment.

 

Let's connect!   

AustraliaLNGChevronTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy