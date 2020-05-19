CEFC invests $207mn in two solar projects, passes 1GW investment milestone

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) is investing $207mn into expanding capacity at solar farms in Queensland and Victoria, helping it to pass 1GW of projects it has supported.

With these latest commitments at the Wemen Solar Farm in Victoria and the Clermont Solar Farm in Queensland, the CEFC has invested in 20 large-scale solar projects since 2013, becoming Australia's largest solar investor.

CEFC Large-Scale Solar Lead Monique Miller said: "Increasing the amount of renewable energy generation in our electricity mix is essential for the Australian economy to achieve net zero emissions in the second half of the century.

“Our investment in large-scale solar continues to play a major role in accelerating Australia's clean energy transition, with CEFC finance helping to demonstrate the commercial potential of these investments in the ongoing development of Australia's critical energy infrastructure."

RELATED STORIES:

This latest investment of $207mn includes $110mn in senior secured debt towards the 110MW Wemen Solar Farm and up to $97mn in senior secured debt towards the 90MW Clermont Solar Farm.

The Wemen Solar Farm is expected to produce enough power to supply nearly 34,000 homes, while the Clermont development is expected to produce enough energy to supply nearly 31,000 homes

CEFC has also announced a partnership with ANZ to establish a $150mn programme to help Australian businesses invest in clean energy and sustainable initiatives.

CEO Ian Learmonth said: “Energy use contributes about 78% of Australia's greenhouse gas emissions so it is an area where action is vital. The good news is that businesses can see an immediate reduction in their emissions - as well as their energy costs - by investing in energy efficiency, which is one of the most direct and cost-effective ways for businesses to improve their energy profile."