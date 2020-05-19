Australia no longer in top 10 places to be an expat

Australia has fallen off a list of the world's top 10 places to be an expatriate.

HSBC's latest annual global Expat Eplorer report shows 57 percent of expats originally chose to move to Australia for an increased quality of life.

Despite this, Australia has dropped out of the top 10 list of countries for expats. Here is HSBC's current ranking.

1. Singapore

2. New Zealand

3. Canada

4. Czech Republic

5. Switzerland

6. Norway

7. Austria

8. Sweden

9. Bahrain

10, Germany

Australia now ranks 11th behind Germany. Expat haven Singapore tops this list. 62 percent of expats in Singapore say living in the country improved their career progression, compared with just 46 percent of expats in Australia.

Earning prospects and employee benefits are also significantly more attractive in Singapore, with 63 percent getting paid more than in their home countries compared to 48 percent in Australia.

HSBC’s global Expat Explorer report surveyed nearly 27,000 expats in 190 countries.

Source: Business Insider