Top 10 highest growth companies in Singapore 2021

With Asia Pacific proving to be one of the fastest regions to emerge from the pandemic, we chart the top 10 highest growth companies in the city-state.

This top 10 is based on FT’s annual ranking of 500 of the highest-growth companies in APAC, in partnership with Nikkei Asia and Statistia, which ranks companies by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

The 500 ranking sees Singapore in third place with 72 companies and with a Singapore company ranked as #1 in the top 500 list.

Among the sectors in this top 10 high-growth companies in Singapore are tech, ecommerce, travel & leisure, retail, health, transport, sustainability and telecoms.